Lily Phillips, who made headlines for sleeping with 100 men in one day and now aims to do so with 1,000 men in 24 hours, has broken down in tears in a documentary.

The 40-minute Youtube documentary, produced by filmmaker Josh Pieters, centred on the day she slept with 100 men in 14 hours without any breaks, a stunt that left her emotionally drained.

As part of an adult video project in a rented Airbnb in what Josh describes as an ‘affluent’ neighbourhood in London, she was scheduled to sleep with a number of men in quick succession. "I just used to think it was a special thing, and I enjoyed it," she says. "But when I did 37 guys in one day, I genuinely can’t remember their faces. I’d recognise them, but I wouldn’t remember them.”

Asked after the project, the visibly tired Lily says: “It’s not for the weak, girls, if I’m honest. It was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. I think if you were a different type of girl, it’s very like, it’s kinda like being a prostitute in a sense of like, its just a different feeling I don’t know how to explain it like, it feels intense.”

Josh then asks, “More intense than you thought it might?” Lily responds: “Definitely, yeah” as she proceeds to become emotional and breaks down.

She says: “It was so much pressure. I had to make them come, and if I didn’t, I felt guilty. They’d guilt-trip me, saying things like, ‘I’ve come all this way and I didn’t get what I wanted.’ It made me feel terrible.”

The physical toll was also significant. “My eyes sting like nothing else because of all the c** on my face,” she says.

Lily Phillips has announced she would set a record of having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours - prompting concerns from her fans. | @lilyphillip_s / Instagram

She also confesses that the emotional aftermath was harder than she anticipated. “I can think of five or 10 guys I remember, but that’s it. If I didn’t have the video, I wouldn’t even remember doing 100 guys. It’s weird. The hardest part is conversing with them. We only had 2-3 minutes, and I had to give them a good time, but I felt like I was letting them down.”

Lily says the men include her former schoolmates and her father’s friends, and those who come from overseas. One man interviewed after the stunt appears visibly shaken, admitting his father ‘would throw him out’ if he found out.

A man from Switzerland, who took part also reveals he spent a total of £800 for five minutes with Lily. He says: “It was the most expensive shag ever. £200 to get tested, £250 for the flight, in total, £800 but it was worth it, without a doubt”.

In the documentary, Lily, who is from Derbyshire, begins by describing her early experiences in university, where she casually engaged in sexual activity. She said: "(I started off with) hand bras, underwear, sleeping around with everyone. I wasn’t proud of it, but I was okay with doing that. I’ve got a very sexual nature, and it was an easy way to make some quick money. I didn’t think it would become my whole career."

She acknowledges how her views evolved as she realised the financial potential in the adult entertainment industry, admitting, “I realised how much money I could make. Last week, 23 guys all at once – it was insane.”

Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Lily says her family has been supportive from the start. “I’ve never cared what people think. My family and friends’ opinions are more important than strangers’,” she says. Her parents were initially apprehensive but wanted her to be safe. “They knew from the start. They were worried about my safety but understood what I was doing,” she adds.

Lily also speaks candidly about some of the darker aspects of her profession, noting the disturbing requests she sometimes receives. "Some of the requests are way too much. Can you put a bag over your head and suffocate yourself? I’ve had guys pay for a bottle of spit, just me spitting in a bottle – and I send it to them,” she recalls.

Despite all this, Lily now plans to attempt a record-breaking feat by aiming to sleep with 1,000 men in a 24-hour period in February, describing the set up as a “conveyor belt of c***s”.