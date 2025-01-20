Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The OnlyFans star claims to have broken the world record for sex with the most men in under 24 hours.

Bonnie Blue - real name Tia Billinger -has previously said her ex-husband Oliver Davidson had been supportive of her career, however it seems not anymore. According to The Sun, friends close to the Rugby Player said: “furious with his wife and wants nothing to do with her.” They added: “It’s shocking, she’s got to be doing it for publicity. We all feel sorry for him.”

The OnlyFans star, 25, claims that she had had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. The world record for sex with most men was originally set by adult film actress Lisa Sparks who slept with 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004.

Bonnie Blue reportedly met private schoolboy Oliver Davidson when they were both 15. The Sun reported that one of her friends said: "Both her and Ollie were young when they met but they were close and had big plans for their life together. It was a very stable relationship which is quite unusual when you're that age."

The couple set up home in a £250,000 semi-detached house near Nottingham and married in 2022. They split after a decade together but after Ollie's mum was contacted by the media he reportedly now wants nothing to do with her.

After her world record attempt the OnlyFans star, 25, took to social media to thank all the participants after the event on Saturday January 11.

Taking to Instagram the social media influencer wrote; “Over 1000 men in a day! thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.” In another post she added: “This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago.”

