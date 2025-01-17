Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The OnlyFans star claimed she broke the world record after having sex with over 1000 men in under 12 hours.

Security guard Ali Walker, 42, has shared disturbing details about his experience hoping to be part of Bonnie Blue - real name Tia Billinger - world record event. The OnlyFans star, 25, claimed she had broken the world record for having sex with 1,057 men in under 12 hours on Saturday January 11.

Ali Walker described how "volunteers" lined up outside a mansion in central London, in their boxer shorts before taking it in turns to have sex with Bonnie. He reportedly begged for an invite to the event but couldn't go through with it when the time came.

According to The Mirror, he said: “It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 per cent. I was just amazed about what was going on. I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free for all.

"There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys. There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved.”

Speaking to the Mail Online Ali Walker said: “People were just going in and a group would surround her. Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.

“There was a lot of guys in their late teens and early 20’s. There were a few older guys. I’m 42 and I was probably one of the oldest there... She had a camera set up. I think she said she had five cameras altogether. She was a trouper - she was getting on with it. She was 100 per cent into it - she was orchestrating it all. She had a whole team around her. There were a few other women just helping out.”

The world record for sex with most men was originally set by adult film actress Lisa Sparks who slept with 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004. After the world record attempt Bonnie Blue took to social media to thank “all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.”

