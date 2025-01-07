Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have accused controversial OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue of harassment after she was filmed hitting on a fast food restaurant male employee.

The video, shared on her TikTok account, shows her approaching a worker at a Five Guys branch, playfully asking where she could find the “five guys” and whether the worker is “on the menu.”

In the video, she can be heard asking the worker, "I can’t see it on the menu, but where are the five guys from?" The worker, seemingly confused, replies, "The, huh?" She clarifies her question, adding, "I didn’t know if it was like a special room, or you can take me out back?" to which the worker responds, "Uh, I don’t know what’s happening."

Continuing the playful exchange, she says, "What about after your shift? I mean, I’d want to give you, you know, a good rating." The worker politely replies, "I’m a Christian man, and I’m waiting until marriage." She then says, "I’m asking what’s on your menu, that’s all." He responds, "Genuinely, I feel like I’m dreaming right now. I can hand you the menu if you want."

She playfully asks, "Are you on it?" to which he replies, "No, I’m not." She concludes, "Oh, that’s a shame."

The worker in question later shared the video on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Bonnie Blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year, but here we are, I guess.”

The post sparked a wave of responses, with many praising him for his composure during the exchange. Some users even suggested he consider suing for harassment at work, to which he jokingly replied: “Bro, I’m broke.”

Supportive comments poured in, with one user writing: “Well done, brother. God has better plans for you, have faith.” Another added: “Handled that and did not stutter. Begone, harlot. God bless you.”

The 25-year-old British OnlyFans star previously faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. The proposal stirred outrage, with many questioning the ethics of her actions, leading to her deportation from Australia.