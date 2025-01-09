OnlyFans and porn star Bonnie Blue sparks STI concerns with London event announcement this weekend
The 25-year-old shared a video on Instagram inviting men to join her at Oxford Circus on Saturday, January 11, for what she described as her "biggest train yet."
In the video, Bonnie said: “You’ve probably heard about me in the media and you had a **** over me, now it’s time for you to really join in.” She also added a playful request for participants to “bring your dad.”
While Blue has previously said she undergoes STI tests every two weeks, her events have raised red flags among health experts, especially with new research revealing gaps in STI awareness and testing among the general public. According to Superdrug Online Doctor, 40% of men participating in such activities are unlikely to have been tested for STIs.
The research highlights the risks, particularly in London, where STI rates are 1.8 times higher than the national average of 771 cases per 100,000 people. London ranks third in the UK for STI rates, with 1,448 cases per 100,000, following Manchester (1,647) and Brighton (1,610).
Bonnie herself has acknowledged the lack of safety measures during her events, stating: “There's no background checks. I'll share my location, and they'll just queue up for hours on end to see me… I don't even know the name.”
The study conducted by Superdrug Online Doctor reveals critical gaps in STI awareness, where only 20% of Brits use protection with new partners, 41% have never been tested for gonorrhoea, 38% for chlamydia, and 41% are unaware of their HPV status, and 47% of Brits wouldn’t associate common symptoms like genital redness or abnormal discharge with an STI.
The study also revealed the disparity in STI rates across the UK with Manchester Brighton, London, and Liverpool topping the list, as opposed to Worcestershire, Wiltshire, and Dudley with fewer than 315 cases per 100,000 people.
Bonnie previously faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. The proposal stirred outrage, with many questioning the ethics of her actions, leading to her deportation from Australia.
