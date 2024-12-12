Andrew Tate’s younger brother Tristan has launched a campaign to 'save' OnlyFans star Lily Phillips after she broke down in tears following her stunt of sleeping with 100 men.

The 40-minute Youtube documentary, produced by filmmaker Josh Pieters, centred on the day the 23-year-old slept with 100 men in 14 hours without any breaks, a stunt that left her emotionally drained.

As part of an adult video project in a rented Airbnb in what Josh describes as an ‘affluent’ neighbourhood in London, she was scheduled to sleep with a number of men in quick succession. "I just used to think it was a special thing, and I enjoyed it," she says. "But when I did 37 guys in one day, I genuinely can’t remember their faces. I’d recognise them, but I wouldn’t remember them.”

Asked after the project, the visibly tired Lily says: “It’s not for the weak, girls, if I’m honest. It was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. I think if you were a different type of girl, it’s very like, it’s kinda like being a prostitute in a sense of like, its just a different feeling I don’t know how to explain it like, it feels intense.”

Josh then asks, “More intense than you thought it might?” Lily responds: “Definitely, yeah” as she proceeds to become emotional and breaks down. She says: “It was so much pressure. I had to make them come, and if I didn’t, I felt guilty. They’d guilt-trip me, saying things like, ‘I’ve come all this way and I didn’t get what I wanted.’ It made me feel terrible.”

And now, many have rallied behind a #SaveLilyPhillips campaign launched by Tristan, who was arrested for rape and sexual trafficking offences during a police raid in Romania in 2022. Sharing a poster of Lily’s 1,000 men casting call for her next stunt, he wrote: “There are ways to combat this and I am calling on all Christians to join a protest against this demonic action. You are a follower of mine? Here is what I would like you to do.

“1. There is an Email address attached here. Please send your prayers and thoughts to this person hoping they reach her before she ends up killing herself or something stupid. Or better yet. 2. Apply, get accepted, go undercover. When it is your "turn" to violate her, whip out an Icon, a verse, a bible instead of your penis and interrupt this nonsense with prayer and well wishes. Change her mind in person and make this video impossible to watch or edit. I will retweet any and all footage (censored where necessary of people doing this). Please retweet and repost (I never ask this of anybody).”

His post has garnered over 30,000 likes and more than 4 million views, with many expressing concerns about Lily Phillips’ next stunt of sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours, which she previously mentioned would take place in February.

One said: “I just watched joshua pieter’s documentary on OF star lily philips sleeping with a 100 men in a day challenge and the way this absolutely broke my heart… she didnt think this through at all. she wasn’t even aware of how HIV is transferred. this has to be some sort of selfharm.”

Another said: “I hope this Lily Phillips situation results in more people being anti-porn and anti-sex work. That stuff literally isn't good for anyone male or female.”

In the documentary, Lily reflects on the emotional toll of her recent stunt, admitting it was more difficult than she expected. “I can think of five or 10 guys I remember, but that’s it. If I didn’t have the video, I wouldn’t even remember doing 100 guys. It’s weird. The hardest part is conversing with them. We only had 2-3 minutes, and I had to give them a good time, but I felt like I was letting them down.”

Lily revealed that the men involved included former schoolmates, her father’s friends, and even individuals from overseas. She has been approached for comment regarding the stunt and the authenticity of the poster, but she has yet to respond.

Despite growing concerns, Lily has not indicated any plans to leave OnlyFans as her latest Instagram Story shows the setup for her upcoming content.