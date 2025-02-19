Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has sparked major rumours that she is pregnant after bedding 1000 men in a day.

The OnlyFans creator took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of “cravings” she has been having, including what appears to be chicken nuggets, pickles dipped in chocolate syrup and sprinkles, and dry ramen noodles. The posts has sent the internet spiralling, with some believing that the star could be pregnant.

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, recently sparked major concern after she set and broke a challenge of sleeping with 1000 men in just one day. The pornstar bedded 1,057 men in total, but subsequently had her video promoting the stunt removed from OnlyFans after the website said that it was unable to accurately confirm the identity and age of those taking part.

Bonnie Blue’ has sparked claims that she is pregnant following her controversial ‘1000 men in one day’ OnlyFans stunt. | Youtube

Social media users posted their astonishment at the new possible development. One took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Working out who got Bonnie Blue pregnant will be like trying to guess which baked bean made you fart.” Another added: “Let's find the needle in the haystack!”

In a series of videos, Bonnie said: “You may have heard the rumours so I might as well ask - do you have any baby name recommendations?”

She added: “It’s a good job I had to check IDs for the 1,057 because I now have to reach out to them for child support. God this is going to make me rich.”

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue shared an image of '#cravings' that sparked rumours she's pregnant after her '1000 men in one day' OnlyFans stunt | Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

In another clip, Bonnie said that her chance of falling pregnant after 1000 men in a day stunt was “100%”, adding: “A lot of children don’t have dads, but mine will have 1,057.”

It comes after the pornstar, 25, confirmed to The Sun that she is in the midst of a divorce to childhood sweetheart Oliver Davidson, whom she married in 2022. However, Bonnie has denied that the split is to do with her porn career, which she said she launched with the support of Oliver.

She told the newspaper: “I saw a lot of articles saying oh I'm now getting a divorce because I've slept with over a thousand men. And that is not the case that we've been separated for a long, long time now.

“And he's still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn't associate himself with me, and that's not the case. We've still got a very close relationship.”

She said that they “still work together”, with Oliver part of “the team” that “helps me overlook things”. Bonnie added: “He's very much proud and has not, you know, distanced himself from me.''