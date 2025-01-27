Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports of Bonnie Blue’s split from her husband have been called into question after a social media influencer claimed the couple is still romantically involved.

Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, 25, from Derby, is a controversial OnlyFans figure known for allegedly breaking a world record by having sex with 1,057 people in 12 hours. She was previously married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, in 2022, before they relocated to the Gold Coast in Australia. Shortly after, Bonnie transitioned from her job in recruitment to a career as a cam girl on the adult video platform, with Davidson reportedly supporting her decision at the time.

While reports suggested the pair had since split, with sources close to Davidson claiming he is “furious with his wife and wants nothing to do with her,” TikTok influencer Samantha Cartwright has alleged otherwise.

Speaking to her 270,000 followers, Cartwright said: “I have inside tea about Bonnie Blue and her husband. A few days ago, all the papers reported that Bonnie Blue and her husband had split up, or rather he had dumped her. But someone who actually knows her and is on her private Facebook account has said that they’re very much still together.”

TikTok influencer Samantha Cartwright claims Bonnie Blue and husband are still 'very much together' despite reports of split. | TikTok @jet_set_gypsea

Cartwright added that photos on Bonnie’s private Facebook page show the couple holidaying in Cyprus and travelling to America with her sister. She said: “I’ve heard from not one but two of you who are on her private Facebook saying, ‘No, they’re very much still together.’ And not only that, but he’s still working with her, and her sister posted photos of them all together on a plane to America.”

The TikTok user also claimed Bonnie’s sister has quit her job to act as her personal assistant.

Bonnie Blue, who claims to earn £600,000 a month on OnlyFans, recently detailed her controversial record-breaking stunt in a 30-minute YouTube video. She recounted how she had sex with 1,057 men in a central London mansion, describing the event as “like a rotating circle” with men lining up in balaclavas.

She explained her reasons for the stunt, saying: “To say thank you. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the subscribers, the followers, the people that like, comment… Me sleeping with a thousand people allows me to say thank you to all the people that have got me to where I am.”

Despite facing criticism, Bonnie insisted, “Everybody had a good time, we were laughing, singing, slipping around on condoms like it was an ice rink, and it wasn’t an emotional, depressing situation at all.”