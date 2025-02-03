OnlyFans and porn star Bonnie Blue has once again ignited public outrage by sharing her "top tips" on how wives can prevent their husbands from cheating.

The 25-year-old, who previously made headlines for claiming that cheating makes men better partners, took to social media to offer her advice, starting with a blunt warning to women: “One, don’t be lazy.”

Bonnie, who is reportedly going through a divorce from her husband Ollie Davidson, added another piece of advice: “Second of all, actually pleasure him.”

Her comments have triggered widespread backlash, with many social media users slamming her views. One critic sarcastically wrote, “Says the expert,” while another fumed, “No husband, no opinion!”

This latest controversy follows Bonnie’s claim to fame after allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, breaking a world record previously held by Lisa Sparks. The OnlyFans model, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has repeatedly defended her lifestyle and even boasted about earning £1 million a month from her work.

Bonnie has faced repeated criticism for her outspoken views on relationships. In a viral interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show previously, she argued that men who cheat actually make better husbands and boyfriends.

“I actually think it makes you a better partner. Because then you can come home, deal with your wife’s whingeing, and you can get on with looking after the kids. And you can still do that part of your life, but you're just sneaking off elsewhere to get pleasured,” she said.

She also claimed that men deserve sexual gratification whenever they desire it and implied that a lack of intimacy at home justifies infidelity. Co-host Jackie O was left stunned by the remarks, responding: “Your advice is so ridiculous.”

Despite widespread criticism, Blue has remained defiant, often firing back at critics by boasting about her success. When challenged by a caller during the interview, she dismissed the criticism, saying: “Your husbands and your partners, they pay my bills and my family’s bills and have made me a millionaire.”

Blue has also previously blamed wives when their husbands cheat, suggesting it happens because women “moan too much” and “don’t know how to pleasure their husbands.”

Despite the backlash, Blue has continued to embrace her controversial reputation. She recently relocated to Las Vegas, seeking further global recognition, and has described herself as “the main character.”

While many have condemned her views, Blue remains unfazed, insisting she is “too hot and too good in the bedroom” to ever be cheated on herself.