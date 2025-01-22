Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The adult content creator reportedly broke the world record for sex with the most men in 24 hours.

Bonnie Blue - real name Tia Billinger - has given a detailed account of what it's like to have sex with over 1000 men.

The content creator, 25, reportedly broke the world record for sex with the most men when she had sex with 1,057 men in less than 12 hours. The world record for sex with most men was originally set by adult film actress Lisa Sparks who slept with 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004.

In an interview on YouTube Bonnie Blue said: “everybody had a great time.” The video footage shows the OnlyDans star welcoming a line of men wearing balaclavas standing patiently in a queue to enter a large room where she was waiting for them. She describes how she bedded groups of between 15-20 men at the same time, and it was “like a rotating circle”.

Bonnie Blue went on to say “To say thank you. I would not be here if it wasn't for the subscribers, the followers, the people that like, comment. Even the guys who whinge and hate and give me s**t, I wouldn't have any of this if it wasn't for them. Me sleeping with a thousand people... allows me to say thank you to all the people that have got me to where I am.”

Despite receiving backlash from the stunt and being branded “predatory” for romping teenagers and men that are “barely legal and barely breathing.” The OnlyFans star is reportedly planning her next marathon and it's not surprising when according to The Sun she earns £600,000 a month from OnlyFans and has an estimated net worth of around £3 million.

