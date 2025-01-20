Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An OnlyFans star has been arrested for saying online that she would have sex with 100 men in one day which authorities have branded as "obscene" and "damaging" to the country's morals.

Azranur AV, 23, real name Ezra Vandan, from Antalya, Turkey, and her Iranian husband, named as 25-year-old Pedram Behdar Vandan, were reportedly detained by the Istanbul Public Security Branch Directorate's Morality Bureau over her statement although he was later released.

Azranur was detained after saying online that she would film the 24-hour sex session and broadcast it live abroad in an attempt to break a record in Turkey, reports said.

She posted a photo of herself sitting with her eyes closed on a bed with red lingerie on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "My goal is to break a Turkish record first, then a world record! I'm starting with 100 men in 24 hours."

Azranur AV, 23, poses in undated photo. She said she would have sex with 100 men in one day. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@acnoctem/NF/newsX) | @acnoctem/NF/newsX

The post has reportedly sparked a huge debate on social media in Turkey, with many users arguing that her post was unethical, while others supported her saying that it fell within the scope of expressing individual freedom.

She was reportedly arrested at a hospital in Atasehir, in Istanbul, while waiting to have a plastic surgery operation. She also reportedly shared a photograph of herself online showing her half-naked during her arrest. The photograph was reportedly taken by a police officer.

She said: "I had the photo taken by one of the officers, he didn’t object much."

Azranur has reportedly been charged with “obscenity”, “resisting an officer on duty” and “slander” and was sent to prison, while her husband was released from custody.

The decision was made by the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace on the grounds that her posts were “damaging to moral values” and were "provocative to society".

Azranur has reportedly said: "This is my life and my choices. I am not harming anyone, I do not deserve to be judged.”

The investigation is ongoing.

