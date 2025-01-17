Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the incredible moment a mother dog brings her seriously ill puppy to the vet and gets life-saving treatment.

Heart-warming CCTV footage shows the homeless dog carrying her dying puppy in her mouth through the rain and leaving it at the door of a veterinary clinic in the Adnan Kahveci neighbourhood of Beylikduzu, in Istanbul Province, Turkey, on January 13.

A veterinary technician noticed the situation and quickly brought the puppy inside for treatment. The puppy was in poor condition, with a dangerously low heart rate, and was taken to intensive care immediately. The mother dog stayed close by, watching over her puppy throughout the treatment.

Veterinarian Baturalp Oghan revealed that the mother dog had previously given birth nearby, but most of her puppies had died. Animal lovers had brought one surviving puppy to the clinic earlier, unaware there was another.

The mother dog later found the last remaining puppy and brought it to the clinic for help.

Picture shows the mother dog with puppies in Istanbul, Turkey, undated. The mother dog did not leave its side during treatment. (Beylikduzu Alfa Veteriner/NF/newsX) | Beylikduzu Alfa Veteriner/NF/newsX

Dr Oghan explained that the mother dog’s milk was insufficient, so the clinic was supporting her puppies with additional food. The mother dog and her puppies are now being cared for at the clinic, where their health is steadily improving.

Dr Oghan said that the clinic staff were touched by the mother's determination to save her puppy and that they hope to find a loving home for the family once they fully recover.

He added: "Everything is going well so far. The treatment for both the puppy and its sibling will continue for a little longer. During this time, we are not accepting visitors due to their health."

