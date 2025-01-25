Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A porn star has criticised Bonnie Blue’s claim of breaking the record for the most sexual partners in a single day, labelling the attempt as 'unverified’.

Bonnie, an adult performer whose real name is Tia Billinger, Bonnie recently announced that she had slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, surpassing the previous record of 919 men in 24 hours set by adult star Lisa Sparxxx in 2004.

Lisa, who achieved her record at the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship in Warsaw, Poland, has said Bonnie’s attempt was “unverified” and lacked industry recognition. Speaking to MailOnline, representatives for Lisa said: “Lisa Sparxxx is not taking interviews on an unverified record attempt. There was not any adult media at this event nor any witnesses from the adult industry to confirm the number of individuals.”

A porn star has criticised Bonnie Blue’s claim of breaking the record for the most sexual partners in a single day, labelling the attempt as 'unverified’. | Youtube

While Lisa’s record was set under official circumstances with other competitors and adult industry witnesses, Bonnie’s event reportedly lacked such oversight. In response, Bonnie’s team stated that the event was recorded on video as proof of the attempt. However, they have encountered challenges with platforms like OnlyFans, which have banned the video from being uploaded.

Addressing the backlash, Bonnie said in an interview: “To say thank you. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the subscribers, the followers, the people that like, comment. Even the guys who whinge and hate and give me s**t, I wouldn’t have any of this if it wasn’t for them. Me sleeping with a thousand people… allows me to say thank you to all the people that have got me to where I am.”

Porn star Lisa Sparxxx | Getty

Bonnie, who claims to earn around £600,000 per month on OnlyFans, also defended the morality of her record attempt, stating: “You’re going to sit there thinking it’s disgusting, it was horrible, but everybody had a good time. We were laughing, singing, slipping around on condoms like it was an ice rink, and it wasn’t an emotional, depressing situation at all, it was the complete opposite. Morally for me (it) is focused on pleasure, enjoyment, and I can’t really understand why morally it would be wrong.”

Lisa, who has held the record for nearly two decades, previously said that the event was “the one thing I regret doing in the 21+ years in the industry to this day”, adding that it was the “only job I agreed to perform strictly for the money.”

Critics have questioned the logistics of Bonnie’s claim, saying that her feat of 1,057 men in 12 hours significantly surpasses Lisa’s 24-hour marathon. Bonnie has provided a detailed breakdown of how she managed the event, including a 30-second YouTube clip showing men queuing in balaclavas for their turn.