Is Bonnie Blue banned from OnlyFans? as porn star blocked from posting sex video with 1,000 men
Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, claims she set a record on January 11 by engaging in sexual acts with 1,057 men within 24 hours. She intended to use the footage to boost subscriptions to her OnlyFans account, where she reportedly earns £600,000 a month. However, the platform has blocked the video’s release.
In a statement to MailOnline, an OnlyFans spokesperson said: "OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetise their content. To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity, and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans."
They further clarified:"We do not allow a large number of non-OnlyFans creators to be featured on an account even where release forms have been provided."
The event reportedly took place inside a £15 million mansion owned by convicted fraudster "Fast Eddie" Davenport, located near the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London. The mansion, notorious for hosting exclusive sex parties, has been the subject of police scrutiny due to numerous complaints and a failed attempt by authorities to shut it down.
Footage from the aftermath of the event showed a room littered with used condoms, paper towels, and discarded blue balaclavas—which Bonnie’s assistants reportedly handed out to male participants.
Bonnie, who claims to earn around £600,000 per month on OnlyFans, previously defended the morality of her record attempt, stating: “You’re going to sit there thinking it’s disgusting, it was horrible, but everybody had a good time. We were laughing, singing, slipping around on condoms like it was an ice rink, and it wasn’t an emotional, depressing situation at all, it was the complete opposite. Morally for me (it) is focused on pleasure, enjoyment, and I can’t really understand why morally it would be wrong.”
Critics have questioned the logistics of Bonnie’s claim, saying that her feat of 1,057 men in 12 hours significantly surpasses Lisa’s 24-hour marathon. Bonnie has provided a detailed breakdown of how she managed the event, including a 30-second YouTube clip showing men queuing in balaclavas for their turn.