OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue, who claimed to have sex with 1,057 men in 24 hours, has courted yet another controversy for openly partying with ‘barely legal’ teens.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, posted photos and videos from Cancun Spring Break at the Grand Oasis resort in Mexico, where hundreds of high school students from the US go to each year.

She also turned her Instagram bio to ‘From Cancun to Can***’ with pictures of her drinking, kissing the teenagers and some in compromising positions. She captioned one post, saying: “On the hunt for the smallest...”

Blue is known for attending events like the UK's Freshers' Week, but she faced backlash over plans to participate in Australia's Schoolies Week to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. The proposal sparked outrage, raising ethical concerns and ultimately leading to her deportation from Australia. Many have also criticised her ‘predatory behaviour’, accusing her taking advantage of young men.

She was previously married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, in 2022, before they relocated to the Gold Coast in Australia. Shortly after, Blue transitioned from her job in recruitment to a career as a cam girl on the adult video platform, with Davidson reportedly supporting her decision at the time.

Blue, who claims to earn £600,000 a month on OnlyFans, recently detailed her controversial record-breaking stunt in a 30-minute YouTube video. She recounted how she had sex with 1,057 men in a central London mansion, describing the event as “like a rotating circle” with men lining up in balaclavas.

She explained her reasons for the stunt, saying: “To say thank you. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the subscribers, the followers, the people that like, comment… Me sleeping with a thousand people allows me to say thank you to all the people that have got me to where I am.”

Despite facing criticism, she insisted, “Everybody had a good time, we were laughing, singing, slipping around on condoms like it was an ice rink, and it wasn’t an emotional, depressing situation at all.”

More recently, Blue announced on Instagram that she would be attending Spring Break at the Grand Oasis resort, where she claimed to have taken numerous virginities the previous year. “Okay, so at last Spring Break I took so many virginities... and I cannot wait to do the same this year,” she told her followers.

This has sparked backlash from people on social media, one said: “the generation is cooked.” Another said: “Flexing you met Bonnie Blue is like flexing you have been in a tourist attraction. Everyone has been in and out of it.”

But many have also praised her for her latest stunt. One commented: “Do what you love, love what you do. Nothing or nobody else matters.” Another said: “Thank you for giving back to the community.”