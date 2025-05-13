Married At First Sight Jamie Marinos has spoken out on rumours she’s dating Eliot Donovan - as he throws shade at her TV husband Dave Hand.

Rumours have been swirling for weeks that Jamie and Eliot are dating after growing close once filming for the show wrapped at the end of last year. Now the show has finished airing in both Australia and the UK the cast have taken back their Instagram accounts as producers take control of cast member’s social media during their time on the show - and Jamie has taken her opportunity to set the record straight on what’s happening between her and Eliot. Sort of.

Jamie, along with her fellow cast mates Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou, have been answering fan questions in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in the last 24 hours. In response to one fan asking if she was going to talk about Dave, the TV star said she wouldn’t because time had moved on.

Jamie was matched with Dave during this year’s season 12 of the hugely popular Channel Nine dating show - but their seemingly blossoming relationship quickly took a turn when he suddenly admitted he was struggling to develop romantic feelings for her.

The pair still made it to Final Vows, however, where they committed to taking their relationship out in to the real world. But, they split a short time later. By the reunion they were no longer together - and are now said to be no longer speaking.

Jamie also added that she knew her fans would want answers about her relationship with Eliot, but she refused to give them. “You’ll just have to wait and see,” she teased. But then in a later Story she showed that her and Eliot were staying in an AirBnB together, and that he was spending time with her and her sister Georgia.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie Marinos (middle) has said whether she’s now dating groom Eliot Donovan (right) - as he apparently takes the mick out of her on-screen husband Dave Hand (left). | Channel Nine

Over on his Instagram, Eliot appeared to take aim at his rumoured beau’s ex by sarcastically imitating him. A couple of weeks ago, Dave was asked what his thoughts were on his former bride allegedly dating Eliot on the reality TV podcast So Dramatic!. He replied: "Honestly, I don't have any thoughts on it. I couldn't give. . . don't care."

The TV groom also dropped a bombshell during the video, suggesting that if Jamie is seeing Eliot that would mean she been intimate with himself, Eliot and another MAFS groom.

"I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season,” he said. He added: “I think it's just a TikTok/Instagram thing or whatever they're doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Jamie and Dave were open about having a sexual relationship during their time on the show, but before signing up to the experiment she reportedly unknowingly spent time with another cast member – Teejay Halkias - whom Dave was referring to.

Teejay was a latecomer to the show and married Beth Kelly. All of the original couples were invited to the wedding, and it was there that Jamie revealed she had previously slept with Teejay as the two grew up together in Adelaide - in scenes which were cut from the final edit of the show, according to Daily Mail Australia.

In what seemed to be a mick take of Dave, Eliot shared a video to his Stories earlier today, (Tuesday May 13), answering the question: what are your thoughts on Jamie and Eliot getting together? He said “I don’t really have any thoughts on it. I think it’s just a silly thing for TikTok or Instagram. I highly doubt Jamie would sleep with three people.” As he said the last sentence, the camera got progressively closer to his face until it was focused on just his mouth, his voice became deeper and his words became more exaggerated.

He also shared the same video as Jamie, which showed him spending time with her and her sister. He did not say any more about the nature of his relatioship with his co-star. Dave has not responded to Jamie or Eliot’s comments.

Eliot was matched with two brides during the experiment; first Lauren Hall and then Veronica Cloherty, but both relationships were short lived. Teejay and Beth’s marriage also didn’t work out.