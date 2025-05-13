Married At First Sight star Awhina Rutene has spoken about where she stands with on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou today - and she’s thrown some serious shade.

The TV bride was answering questions from fans in an Instagram Q&A when she spoke about the nature of her relationship with her groom Adrian and commented on the ‘toxic’ behaviour she had experienced on season 12 of MAFS Australia, six months after finished filming.

One fan asked her “if Adrian was so bad what happened at the final ceremony? Why catch up after?” They were referring to the fact that the pair had one of the most confusing Final Vows in the show’s history. They initially mutually decided to end their relationship for good , but then they couldn’t tear themselves away from each other and changed their mind. At the reunion, which was filmed four weeks later, they revealed they had split, however.

In response to the fan’s question, mum-of-one Awhina shared a video of her and Adrian enjoying a firepit. She wrote: “This was two days before final vows. He and I had so many lows, but what you didn’t see were the highs. He wasn’t all bad, but I felt empty when I returned home. And a lot of the toxic behaviour you saw continued post-show. It was push pull.” She also revealed she hasn’t been able to watch back some episodes of the show because she found it “very triggering”. “I remember being made to feel like the bad guy so many times,” she added.

When another fan asked “how did you put up with Adrian for so long?”, she shared another video of them smiling together before the first dinner party and talking about how happy they were to be going in together. She captioned it: “Like I said, rollercoaster. There were always highs associated with the lows.”

One fan also asked if Awhina keeps in touch with her TV spouse today. She responded with a very conclusive statement. “No, and I’m glad that chapter’s closed,” she said. Throwing shade at her ex, when one person questioned which two people from season 12 she thinks would work together, she replied “Adrian and Jacqui period.”

Adrian and Awhina were one of the most controversial couples from MAFS Australia season 12. The pair had a very tumultuous relationship as he struggled to accept she was a mum and she didn’t feel like he listened to her or took her feelings in to account. Later on, Adrian was then accused of showing controlling behaviour towards his wife when he told her what to say ahead of a commitment ceremony. Awhina later alleged that Adrian cheated on her during the show, but he denied this.

Fellow bride Jacqui Burfoot was also a very controversial cast member from this year’s season. She was seen to be constantly criticising her on-screen husband Ryan Donnelly, and her behaviour also raised eyebrows among fans. The pair were on and off throughout the experiment. They also made it to the Final Vows ceremony but decided to go their separate ways. The former couple then began posting scathing comments about each other on social media, leading to them both filing restraining orders against each other.

Jacqui took to her Instagram Stories to respond to Awhina’s comment. Re-posting a screenshot of her co-star’s story, which had been sent to her by a fan, she wrote: “People like her are not worth our time. Clint - meaning co-star Clint Rice who is now engaged to - and I cut her out ages ago and moved on to bigger and better things!! She’s probably just jealous!! Honestly, it’s sad.” Clint also re-shared his fiancée’s post on his Stories.

Awhina also revealed in her Instagram Q&A that she is not dating at the moment, as her confidence has been so badly knocked by her MAFS experience. “I had so much confidence before the show, after a long term relationship I was excited about dating. I gained 8 kgs while filming and my self esteem took a huge hit. It's been 6 months now and I'm still not dating as deep down I'm still recovering from the impact the show had on my confidence,” she wrote - also putting an end to rumours she was seeing co-star Billy Belcher.

Adrian has also entered in to his own Q&A session with his fans over on his Instagram page where he has been asked questions about Awhina and his time on MAFS - but he does not appear to have directly commented on the things his ex has said.