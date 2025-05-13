Married at First Sight season 12 bride Awhina Rutene has finally officially spoken out about her relationship status with co-star Billy Belcher.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who both appeared on this year’s hugely popular Channel Nine dating experiment but were paired with other people, have been romantically linked to each other for weeks.

When the rumours began circulating, back in February, the pair denied there was any romance between them. Awhina told Daily Mail Australia, that she is just friends with Billy. “[He's] a WA guy. We have built a friendship. He happened to be at my birthday, but it is a purely platonic friendship,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, then in April they appeared to confirm they were an item by posting a series of photos and videos of them together on their respective Instagram pages. Awhina captioned one of the videos she posted to her Instagram Stories: "Our exes ate a plate of meat, but who really ate?"

Now, Awhina has confirmed the nature of her relationship with Billy during an Instagram Q&A session with her fans - and she’s broken the hearts of MAFS fans who were hoping for a love story between the pair.

One fan asked Awhina: "[Are] you dating anyone after the show?" The TV bride replied: "I haven't actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn't already friends with. So I'm very single, and I'm sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I but we are friends."

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 co-stars Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher. Photo by Instagram/@_awhinarutene. | Instagram/@_awhinarutene

Awhina, who said she has only just regained full control of her Instagram page after her appearance on the show, went on to say that she still hasn’t returned to the dating scene, months after she split from her on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou - and she said it’s because the show dented her confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan asked: "Did being on mafs make you more confident? I hope it did - you are wonderful." The mum-of-one replied: "I had so much confidence before the show, after a long term relationship I was excited about dating. I gained 8 kgs while filming and my self esteem took a huge hit. It's been 6 months now and I'm still not dating as deep down I'm still recovering from the impact the show had on my confidence."

Awhina and Adrian decided to take their relationship in to the real world - after a very confusing Final Vows ceremony where they first said they weren’t going to continue with their romance but then did a U-turn. But at the reunion, which was filmed four weeks after the experiment ended they confirmed they were not together. Not only that, but the connection between them both had gone completely sour and they weren’t even friends.

Billy, meanwhile, split with his wife Sierah Swepstone after just a few weeks in the experiment. At the reunion, it was also clear that the pair hadn’t been in contact since they left MAFS and were not friends.

TV goom Billy must have also got full control of his Instagram page back, but he hasn’t spoken out on his relationship with Awhina. It is allegedly written in to the MAFS contract that the producers of the show have the right to take over a contestant's social media presence.

Check out which of the other MAFS Australia season 12 couples are still together.