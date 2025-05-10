Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight Australia bride has alleged that Billy Belcher allegedly asked her to fake a romance between them to “stir the pot” at the reunion - and it’s not rumoured new love interest Awhina Rutene.

Awhina and Billy have been linked since February after both of their on-screen relationships failed. But, another bride has now claimed that the TV groom asked her to fake a romance between them during the show’s eagerly anticipated reunion.

The dating show’s reunion is in two parts - a final dinner party and a final commitment ceremony with the relationship experts who matched them - and is filmed four weeks after the experiment comes to an end.

It is always juicy and filled with drama, as the participants reveal what has happened between them since the show ended. Sometimes, people reveal their relationship has grown stronger in the real world, but often relationship breakdowns and revealed.

In this year’s season, a new romance was also revealed between two co-stars who were not paired on the show, Clint Rice and Jacqui Burfoot, who then got engaged during the MAFS Australia reunion party.

But, now Carina Mirabile has claimed that there was some tea we didn’t see during the final edit of the show - and that is that Billy asked her to fake a romance between them at the reunion, which was filmed at the end of last year, to “stir the pot”.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Carina, who ended her own TV marriage to groom Paul Antoine in shocking Final Vows scenes, said her friend Billy came to her with an idea ahead of the reunion.

She alleged that Billy wanted to shock their co-stars - but wasn’t so keen on the idea. She said: “I was like ‘absolutely not’. I’m not one of those girls, I'm not doing that and I don't have those types of feelings. As a friendship, absolutely, but I’m not stirring any pot.”

She added that her relationship with Billy is purely platonic. She added: “I actually sat next to Billy [at the reunion] because I have a good friendship with him. He's a nice dude, easy to banter with, easy to get along with, and he’s from Perth, so we’re living in the same city.”

Billy is now rumoured to be dating fellow castmate Awhina. The pair have previously denied there’s any romance between them - but they took to Instagram in recent days to share images and videos of them together and seemingly confirm their connection.

In February, it was revealed that TV bride Awhina had split from her on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou after they decided to take their romance in to the real world at Final Vows. Billy, meanwhile, split with his on-screen wife Sierah Swepstone after just a few weeks in the experiment.

Carina is single. She told Chattr: “I am very single, working on myself, and just doing me for now. No man in my life."

Billy has not spoken out on the claims made by Carina.