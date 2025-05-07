Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight star Georges Berthonneau has been challenged to a fight by Curtis Pritchard after he slammed his girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Love Island star Curtis has responded to the claims Married At First Sight's Georges has made about his girlfriend Ekin-Su, by calling him out and goading him into a fight.

Curtis, who will make his professional boxing debut on a Misfits card on Friday May 16, has spoken out after Georges claimed he was in a serious relationship with Ekin-Su when she entered the All Stars villa in January and began a romance with him.

More recently, the MAFS star said he swapped texts with Ekin-Su while she was in bed next to former Dancing with the Stars star and professional dancer Curtis.

In an interview with The Sun, however, Curtis labelled Georges claims as nothing but "outside noise". "Hey, if he wants to get in the ring with me, tell him to call me out and let’s get in the ring," he said.

He went on: “"I've just been focusing on the camp. I haven't read anything or done anything, truthfully. And that's all that matters to me. I’m focusing on having fun with Ekin and that’s all that matters to me.

Married at First Sight star Georges Berthonneau (left) has been challenged to a fight by Curtis Pritchard (right) after he slammed his girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu (middle). Photos by Channel 4 (left) and Getty Images (middle and right). | Photos by Channel 4 (left) and Getty Images (middle and right).

"Any of the outside noise or outside stuff that's going on, I haven't got time to even let it settle into my brain. I don't even know what's going on. I can't be bothered with the whole situation of anything else, bar myself, Ekin and fighting right now. And I think that's just the way my mind works.

"It was like that in my dancing days. I'm focused on this one thing. You can't let all of these other outside distractions get into your head whatsoever. There's just no point."

He added that Ekin-Su will be cheering him on, on fight night, but said she's found it difficult watching him prepare. "She’s come to a couple of sessions, sparring and stuff. For anyone that’s not in the fight game, just seeing somebody you really adore getting punched obviously isn’t going to be very nice for you,” he said.

"You hear her scream. We've got some videos of me sparring and then you can hear Ekin just like screaming. Then all of a sudden when I punch them she’s like ‘YEAH!’ 100 percent she’s going to be there."

Georges alleges that he had a 10 month relationship with Ekin-Su last year which was "super intense and super intimate" and that they were "in love" and even met each other’s friends and family. He also said that they were still together when she started getting close to Curtis on TV.

Ekin-Su’s representative hit back at Georges claims and said the pair were never in an exclusive relationship, and she told him she would be looking for a new relationship when she entered the All Stars villa.