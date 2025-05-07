Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight star has emotionally shared that her young son has been rushed to hospital with a head injury.

Melissa Rawson, who appeared on season 8 of MAFS Australia which aired in 2021, has made ﻿a tearful appeal to her followers after one of her twin sons was "rushed to emergency".

In the video Melissa, who shares three-year-old twin boys Levi and Tate with her MAFS husband Bryce Ruthven, said they had to take one of their sons to hospital in a ‘traumatic’ event. The mum-of-two did not say which of her boys had been injured.

"﻿Last week one of our three year old twins split his head open and was rushed to emergency. While he will make a complete recovery, it was very traumatic not only to watch him have two very large needles and a stitch in his head, [but] it really took me back to when the twins were first born at 29 weeks."

Melissa and Bryce's sons were born 10 weeks prematurely in 2021 and they spent the first two months of their life in hospital.

Married at First Sight Australia couple Melissa and Bryce with her three-year-old twins Levi and Tate. Photo by Instagram/@lissrawson. | Instagram/@lissrawson

The reality star went on: "I spent nearly two months in hospital watching machines ﻿breathe for my babies, watching them with needles longer than their arms. I also watched the amazing things that the doctors and nurses and the hospital staff did to keep my children alive when I couldn't keep them inside me long enough."

Melissa and Bryce have been ambassadors for the charity foundation Miracle Babies since 2022, following the premature births of Levi and Tate at 29 weeks in October 2021. The twins spent 54 days in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before being able to go home with their TV star parents﻿.

Melissa's post came as Miracle Babies aimed to raise $200,000 in just 24 hours - a target which was met and surpassed. Melissa and Bryce got engaged in real life in 2021 and then got married in February 2023. They are one of the MAFS couples who are still together after meeting on the hugely popular dating show.