A Married at First Sight Australia groom has uploaded a photo of himself and co-star Jamie Marinos looking cosy - and it’s not Eliot Donovan.

It’s rumoured that Jamie and Eliot are dating after growing close once filming for the hit Channel Nine dating show wrapped at the end of last year.

Neither Jamie or Eliot have confirmed a romance between them, however, but they have teased their could be more than a friendship connection.

In a recent live interview on Aussie TV, Jamie hinted at a spark with Eliot. When Today host Karl Stefanovic asked if she was "on with Eliot", she replied: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny! I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys. We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!"

At the end of the interview, Stefanovic then wished the reality star luck in finding love in the future. Suggesting it could be with Eliot, she responded: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Now, another groom has actually now uploaded a photo of himself and Jamie looking close - and it’s not Eliot, or her on-screen ex-husband Dave Hand. It’s Teejay Halkias. The photo shows him with his arm around Jamie, with them both smiling at the camera.

Jamie Marinos, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12.

Teejay uploaded the photo to his Instagram along with the caption: “Who would have thought after 12 years we would be here.” He’s referring to the fact the couple met many years prior to both appearing on MAFS.

Teejay was a latecomer to the show and married Beth Kelly. All of the original couples were invited to the wedding, and it was there that Jamie revealed she had previously slept with Teejay as the two grew up together in Adelaide - in scenes which were cut from the final edit of the show, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Alongside the present day photo of the pair, Teejay also uploaded a photo of them in their younger years - presumably from 12 years ago when they first met. The comments have been turned off on the photo.

Dave has previously had his say on the rumours of a relationship between Jamie and Eliot, and also her past with Teejay. "I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season,” he said.

Neither Jamie nor Teejay have commented on the nature of their relationship - and it is of course quite possible that they are only friends.

Eliot was matched with two brides during the experiment; first Lauren Hall and then Veronica Cloherty, but both relationships were short lived. Teejay and Beth’s marriage also didn’t work out, and neither did Jamie and Dave’s marriage.