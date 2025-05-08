Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial Married at First Sight Australia couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley have both spoken publicly for the first time since they announced their split - and they’ve revealed they’re still living together.

The now former couple took their respective Instagram pages on Friday March 28 to announce their split to their fans. They posted a joint statement at the time, revealing that “a few weeks ago” that had decided to end their “romantic relationship”, but insisted that they “remain the best of friends”. They also said they made the decision to break-up with “heavy hearts”.

Now, they have confirmed they are still living together - something they want to do because they still get on well.

Jack also said he and Tori were never deeply in love with each other, and mutually decided they should just be friends at the beginning of the year.

Speaking to The Tab, Jack explained how the pair’s relationship continued in the real world after they left the MAFS experiment in 2023. He said the pair initially had plans to move in together around six months after the show ended, but he ended up asking her to move in after two months. “Things progressed pretty quickly back in the real world,” he said. “Things were going well, I realised I did want Tori around. I asked her ‘how about you move ASAP?’ and she did.”

But, after 18 months together they decided their romantic relationship had come to an end. Jack added that they’d “never been on record” saying they were “in love” with each other. Instead, he said, they just said they “had a lot of love for each other.”

He continued: “We’re not people who want to settle. We got on so well during filming, but we didn’t fall in love. You don’t fall in love in three months. We’re looking for that, and we still want that for each other. We just realised it wasn’t to be. We were just really, really good friends.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley have announced their split, in March 2025. Photo by Instagram/@torileighadams. | Instagram/@torileighadams.

“Tori and I were intimate and things went really well. We created a life for ourselves together. But, we just never found that deep love connection that we’re both looking for.”

The reality TV star said that he and his TV wife “still spend loads of time together,” and still even live together. “Even after we called it stumps on the relationship, yeah that week was a bit emotional, but things went back to normal. Just without the intimacy,” he said. “We still go to the gym together, we still watch movies together. Cook dinner together. We just don’t have that love, and we’re not talking about our children’s names or future. It just never got to that stage.”

But, he ackowledged the pair won’t always live together. He said Tori will move out of his home when she’s ready, but then they will visit each other regularly. “I want to hang out with Tori. I want to do that when I’m 50, 60, 70-years-old, and we have our own families,” he said. “What we went through is enormous.

“You make a choice. You either break up and tell that person to leave, or you make a choice and preserve that relationship and the memories. That’s what we’re doing.”

He also said that he and Tori “get on like a house on fire” and are “really happy”, despite the breakup. “We had a weight lifted off our shoulders,” he added.

Jack’s comments come after Tori also said the pair were never truly in love. Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Tori said she and Jack were “never deeply in love”. She also confirmed that not much has changed between them, despite them no longer being in a romantic relationship.

“People I think are expecting this really juicy tea. Someone did something really nasty to the other person and it’s just vile. It’s just not the case,” the TV star said. “Jack and I just never got to that point of falling deeply in love with one another.”

Tori then said she and Jack are still “in a good place”. She added: “We put in the hard work. But at the end of the day, that was that. It wasn’t for lack of trying, we just figured out we’re really good friends. We still go to the gym together, it might be confusing for some people, but not much has changed. It’s strange.”

Tori and Jack were one of three successful couples to come out from Married at First Sight Aus season 11, which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023. They were also one of the couples who were still together every season of the show.

At the time of their break-up, they wrote a joint statement on Instagram. It read: “If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic and true to ourselves. We have invited you in and brought you along for the wild ride. However today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a few weeks ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain best of friends and still care for and respect one another deeply.

“We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together and will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support that you guys have shown us throughout.”

They signed off by writing: “With love, Tori & Jack xox”, and shared a broken heart emoji.