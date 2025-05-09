Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Married at First Sight Australia 2025 reunion was as eventful as the season was, but there were four faces missing - here’s why in their own damning words.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the MAFS reunion, all the cast are invited back to one last dinner party, and also one last sit down with the experts - no matter what happened to them during the experiment.

The reunion has always been the scene of lots of drama, as couples who went to final vows reveal if they are still together in the real world, and any couples who split air their grievances with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season 12 reunion also featured a big shock for all the cast members, and the viewers, when participants Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice, who were not paired together, arrived with each other and announced their relationship. Fans will know that the pair became engaged as Clint got down on one knee at the reunion viewing party in Australia, which happened weeks ago as the season has always broadcast first in Aus and then the UK some time later.

But, not everyone attended to hear the happy news. Lauren Hall - who was Clint’s on-screen wife - along with Morena Farina, Tim Gromie and Jake Luik were the four participants that didn’t attend.

Lauren kept referring to her co-stars as ‘bogans’ throughout her time in the experiment and made it clear she no longer wanted to spend time with them when she left. Morena also showed distaste for not just her on-screen husband Tony Mojanovski, but also her fellow brides and grooms, when she left a commitment ceremony immediately after revealing she was leaving the experiment.

There was one big shock during the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reunion - and also shocking reasons that four cast members chose not to attend. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Tim received a huge amount of backlash over his treatment of his on-screen wife Katie Johnston when he left her just days after the experiment started - and this forced him to delete his social media and distance himself from the show altogether. Jake, meanwhile, who was married for a brief time to Ashleigh Ackerman , also got a lot of hate online after his comments about physical appearances of the other brides in the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, one of the no-shows have spoken out about their reasons why - and they haven’t held back on their scathing opinions. Morena told Yahoo! she didn't film for the reunion because she wanted nothing to do with the show or the channel it aired on in Australia, Channel Nine.

"Fool me once, not twice. No, I declined. They said to me ‘you've got an obligation'. I have no obligations. I'm done’,” she told the publication. "In my remote, I've gotta actually put a cover on number nine. I'm done, I will never watch you. I don't care what you put on there. Change your ethics, change your values. I understand you’ve got a show to do and I used to say to them ‘do your job’, but there’s a line.”

Clint also spoke to Yahoo! to tell the title why his ex Lauren refused to attend. "She was meant to go, then she decided not to. We hadn't spoken for a long time and then literally, when our wedding went to air, she checked in to see how I was going and what I thought was going to happen,” he said. “There were a few messages and a couple of calls around that, and that's been it.”

Lauren’s two former on-screen husbands, Clint Rice and Eliot Donovan, did attend the reunion. As did Tony, Katie and Ashleigh. They appeared alongside other cast mates Jacqui Burfoot, Ryan Donnelly, Awhina Rutene, Adrian Araouzou, Carina Mirabile, Paul Antoine, Rhi Disljenkovic, Jeff Gobbels, Jamie Marinos, Dave Hand, Teejay Halkias, Beth Kelly, Veronica Cloherty, Sierah Swepstone and Billy Belcher.

You can watch the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reunion, along with all other episodes from the season, now on catch-up services.