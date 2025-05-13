Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian Araouzou has claimed he’s a “better expert than the show’s experts” and has also deleted comments about his on-screen wife Awhina Rutene.

The TV groom was answering questions from fans in an Instagram Q&A as he regained full access to his account following his stint on the hugely popular Channel Nine dating show. It is allegedly written in to the MAFS contract that the producers of the show have the right to take over a contestant's social media presence - and as the show has only just finished airing in the UK the cast members have only just been handed back control of their pages.

When asked by a fan “did you really go on there for the right reasons?” Adrian responded: “100% I was on the show for the right reasons.” He went on: “I have been single for four years. . . I would hae got married yesterday. If I found my partner before the show I would have never been on the show. I’m at that stage of life. I’m 31-years-old, you know. I want a family. I want to meet my person and do life with them. Doing life with someone you love is better than doing it alone.”

The reality star also added that he feels life was “a lot better” for him before his appearance on the reality show, but he “didn’t regret it”. “Obviously being on the biggest show in Australia, the by-product of that is getting your two minutes of fame, getting noticed, getting attention and getting your social media following,” he said. “But, essentially it doesn’t really do anything for your life. I had a bit of a following prior to the show and if anything this threw a spanner in the works. My life was a lot better before the show, but I’m super grateful for the people that I met so I can’t regret it.”

Another fan asked him which cast member or couple he thought had received the best advice. It wasn’t clear if they meant from the show’s relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling or from their fellow co-stars, but Adrian took his chance to take a swipe at the experts. “Were we watching the same show? Respectfully I was a better expert than the experts,” he claimed. “I was giving the best love advice because I’m so emotionally mature.”

Adrian had also answered questions about Awhina in his Q&A. One fan asked if he ever had true feelings for Awhina, while another asked why it was a deal breaker for him that she already had a child, and a third questioned why he had threatened to leave the show when he wasn’t included in promotional content. He had posted videos with answers to these questions to his Stories, but within an hour or two of posting them he had removed them. It’s not known why.

Adrian Araouzou, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Over on his TikTok page, however, on one of his recent videos a fan commented to ask if he missed Awhina and he replied “no!”. Adrian’s comments come as ex Awhina has also been hosting a Q&A on her Instagram page. When fan also asked her if she keeps in touch with her TV spouse today. She responded with a very conclusive statement. “No, and I’m glad that chapter’s closed,” she said.

Adrian and Awhina had a very tumultuous relationship throughout the show - and went on to have one of the most confusing Final Vows in the show’s history. They initially mutually decided to end their relationship for good , but then they couldn’t tear themselves away from each other and changed their mind. At the reunion, which was filmed four weeks later, they revealed they had split, however.