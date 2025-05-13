A Married at First Sight Australia bride has made shocking claims that she was “silenced” during her time on the hit dating show and has called out people who “caused her harm”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sierah Swepstone, who was a bride in this year’s season 12, took to Instagram to share a series of damning posts to her Stories as she regained access to her social media page.

It is allegedly written in to the MAFS contract that the producers of the show have the right to take over a contestant's social media presence. But, now the show has finished airing in both Australia and the UK the cast have been given back full control of their pages. Fellow cast members such as Awhina Rutene, Adrian Araouzou, Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan have also taken to their Instagram pages to share their thoughts and opinions on the show and their co-stars in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sierah, who has also appeared on another popular dating show, The Bachelor, has spoken about her MAFS Australia experience - and it’s not good. In her first Instagram Story she posted a picture of herself smiling on her wedding day. She captioned it: "What I looked like at the start." She then followed this up with a picture of herself from one of the commitment ceremonies, where she was in tears, and captioned it: "vs what I looked like five weeks later."

Sierah then shared two follow-up text posts with a damning statement. She wrote: "For me to look the way I did after just five weeks something had to have happened. Women don’t break themselves down like that. I was silenced in the media because the truth was a liability. The people who caused me harm have controlled the narrative for long enough. I will speak soon."

She then said:"Isolation is a recognised form of psychological abuse. It occurs when a person is deliberately distanced from their support networks - including friends, family, or sources of emotional or social support.

Sierah Swepstone, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

"This tactic is often used to increase control, create depending and reduce a persons ability to resist or seek help. In emotionally intense environments, this kind of behaviour can escalate quickly and be easily missed - especially when there’s limited outside contact. Over time, isolation erodes confidence distorts perspective and makes it harder for the victim to recognise or escape the abuse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV bride did not give any further context behind her cryptic messages, but it seems she may be going to give more information in the coming days. We’ll let you know if Sierah posts anything else. Channel Nine has not responded to Sierah’s claims.

She has since returned to her Stories to thank her fans for their messages of support since she uploaded her posts, on Monday May 12. On her main grid earlier today, (Tuesday May 13), she also posted a photo of herself smiling in the sunshine with a crypic caption. It read: “ Face card never declined — even during a breakdown. #hotandhealing.” There was nothing to suggest, however, that this was linked to anything to do with MAFS.

Fellow bride Jacqui Burfoot has also hit out against her apparent treatment during her time on the show, which was filmed last year, saying she was treated in a “unacceptable” way. She said she had to “complain so many times during filming about how disrespectful the experts, and the group were, and even the producers”. Channel Nine has also not responded to these claims.

Sierah and her MAFS husband Billy Belcher had so much promise on their wedding day. They seemed to have an instant bond and exchanged banter back and forth throughout their reception. The pair went on to have a lovely honeymoon, where they consumated their marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, once they moved in together, their differing approaches to intimacy became apparent and caused a wedge to form. Sierah wanted more physical touch, while Billy wanted to take things slower. He also struggled with the fact his wife wasn’t opening up emotionally and sharing things with him, as he was with her. He was then left blindsided and hurt by her admission at a commitment ceremony that she had opened up to fellow groom Adrian. They struggled to come back from that and ultimately decided to leave at the next commitment ceremony.

Sierah returned along with the majority of the rest of the cast for the two reunion episodes. During the reunion dinner party, it was revealed Sierah had apparently sent a number of unkind messages to Adrian about his ex-wife Awhina and the rest of the cast. Awhina brought the messages up at the dinner party and an argument ensued. Sierah went onto leave the dinner party half-way through, saying that she no longer wanted to be there.