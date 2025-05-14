Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen who were the winners of Lover Island All Stars, have ended their relationship.

Love Island stars Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen have broken up weeks after making their relationship official. The couple issued a statement which read: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.

"This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Gabby Allen, who recently attended the 2025 Bafta TV Awards, also added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds."

A source told The Sun that “Both have confided in quite a few friends about this and so it’s not really a secret in their circles, but they’ve made the decision to part ways this week."

The source added that "They had a really good relationship and enjoyed each others' time but the reality is that they are focusing on different things and they both have realised that.

Love Island stars Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen split weeks after making their relationship official. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

"Neither of them have parted ways badly but they just knew it wasn’t going to work anymore."

The couple won Love Island All Stars only three months ago and became official just weeks ago. Following Casey and Gabby’s split one fan took to Casey O’Gorman’s Instagram and wrote: “Will you be on Love Island Season 12?”

In response to this comment, one fan replied: “why would he be when it isn’t all stars,” and the fan said back that “It’s a joke because he and Gabby broke up and he’s been on Love Island 3X already.”

Gabby Allen recently revealed on the Agree to Disagree podcast how Casey asked her to be his girlfriend and said: “He actually asked me weeks and weeks ago, we’d been out the villa about a month and I just thought I’m not even going to tell anyone.

“It’s almost funnier that people are still giving me s**t about it! He literally asked me on a dog walk and a nice country pub and it was so nice there were no frills attached and it was perfect for what we wanted.

“I get why people want the elaborate stuff but this really from case just really made it feel like it was real.”

In March of this year, Love Island stars Luca Bish and Grace Jackson made it official when Luca asked Grace to be his girlfriend whilst they were in Abu Dhabi.