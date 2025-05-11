A host of stars are set to gather for the BAFA Television Awards 2025, which are taking place this Sunday May 11. Music performances will be by Jessie J and Tom Grennan and for the In Memoriam tribute, Esther Abrami will be performing.

Alan Cumming is the host for BAFA Television Awards 2025 and last year the ceremony was hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second time in a row. When it comes to fashion, expect to see some triumphs and equally, some disasters.

Over the years, like all red carpet events, there have been some fabulous outfits at the BAFTA Television Awards and others that are best forgotten. One of my favourite looks from the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 was the chic white/cream trouser suit chosen by The Traitors star Clauda Winkleman.

Although Claudia Winkleman normally favours all-black outfits, she looked incredible chic in this tailored suit. Tess Daly also looked elegant in a white one-shouldered dress that worked perfectly with Claudia’s suit.

When it comes to my least favourite outfit from the BAFTA Television Awards, I am afraid I can’t stop thinking about (not in a good way) the sequined electric blue catsuit that Billie Piper decided to wear back in 2023. I know there were some people who were a fan of this statement look, but I most certainly was not one of them.

Here are NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars from over the years at the BAFTA Television Awards.

1 . From left to right: Claudia Winkleman, Billie Piper and Ashley James Whilst Claudia Winkleman and Ashley James looked sublime athe Bafta TV Awards 2024, the same can't be said about Billie Piper in 2023 | Getty Images

2 . Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman pose with the Entertainment Award for 'Strictly Come Dancing' during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards Best Dressed: Both Tess Daly (in a white dress) and Claudia Winkleman (in a cream trouser suit) looked chic at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards | Getty Images

3 . Ashley James attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 Best Dressed: From her hair to her make up to her dress, everything about Ashley James look at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards worked! | Getty Images

4 . Billie Piper attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards Worst Dressed: I am not sure what Billie Piper was thinking when it came to her bizarre blue glittery catsuit that she wore to the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards | Getty Images