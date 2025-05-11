A host of stars are set to gather for the BAFA Television Awards 2025, which are taking place this Sunday May 11. Music performances will be by Jessie J and Tom Grennan and for the In Memoriam tribute, Esther Abrami will be performing.
Alan Cumming is the host for BAFA Television Awards 2025 and last year the ceremony was hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second time in a row. When it comes to fashion, expect to see some triumphs and equally, some disasters.
Over the years, like all red carpet events, there have been some fabulous outfits at the BAFTA Television Awards and others that are best forgotten. One of my favourite looks from the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 was the chic white/cream trouser suit chosen by The Traitors star Clauda Winkleman.
Although Claudia Winkleman normally favours all-black outfits, she looked incredible chic in this tailored suit. Tess Daly also looked elegant in a white one-shouldered dress that worked perfectly with Claudia’s suit.
When it comes to my least favourite outfit from the BAFTA Television Awards, I am afraid I can’t stop thinking about (not in a good way) the sequined electric blue catsuit that Billie Piper decided to wear back in 2023. I know there were some people who were a fan of this statement look, but I most certainly was not one of them.
Here are NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars from over the years at the BAFTA Television Awards.