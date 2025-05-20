A Love Island reality star who is pregnant with her second child with her Married at First Sight boyfriend has been hospitalised with the same health condition as Kate Middleton.

27-year-old Courtney Stubbs is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with partner Jack Millar, age 29.

Courtney took to Instagram to tell her fans she has been hospitalised multiple times during her second pregnancy after being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of pregnancy nausea.

Sharing a photo of her growing bump, Courtney said she was "nervous" to explain the reality behind the moment and the mental toll the pain has taken on her body. The star shared a series of photos documenting her tough pregnancy so far, including hospital visits, sickness and countless "exhausting" days.

The star, who is already mum to 17-month-old Penelope, wrote in a lengthy caption: ﻿"I wish I was here to say it has been all positivity, sunshine and rainbows but that isn't the case. My first pregnancy was rough, so I thought I earnt a good second pregnancy . . . but my heart breaks as I live my reality of it being almost near impossible!"

She went on: “Mentally I've been running a marathon to get through each day," she wrote. "Bed ridden somedays, tired, nauseous and sick, I can't even take care of Penelope.”

Love Island Australia star, who is expecting a second child with her Married at First Sight boyfriend Jack Millar, has been hospitalised with Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She shared the reality of the condition on her Instagram page, including this image of her laying on the floor in the shower. Photo by Instagram/@_courtneystubbs. | Instagram/@_courtneystubbs

“I've been in and out of hospital not being able to keep food down for days and feeling like I'm not able to cope. Unexplained pains leading to hospital visits, with no explanation and no further investigation, just hoping it won't come back.”

Love Island's Courtney Stubbs and Married at First Sight's Jack Millar have been together since June 2022. Instagram/@_courtneystubbs. | Instagram/@_courtneystubbs

The mum, who is expecting her baby boy in October, explained that she had been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) "which is a fancy way to say I vomit all day everyday,” she said. She added that she was thankful for Jack's support.

The former dating show contestant also reassured fans that the baby is "healthy and growing". She went on: “I think I just feel useless and gutted that this is so hard on my body, that my body goes through this type of trauma whilst trying to grow another baby.

"It's so bitter tasting to not be experiencing pregnancy the way I feel like I'm ‘supposed to'. She concluded to say: “Although this journey isn't picture perfect like we always dreamed . . . it's worth it. Pregnancy is the hardest journey I've been through, but I can't wait to say I got through!"

MAFS bride Domenica Calarco, who was matched with Jack during his time on the show, and is also pregnant at the moment, commented with her support: ﻿"You are strong, you can do this!!!!! Pregnancy is b****y hard!! So many women feel alone and you opening up like this will help immensely,” she said.

Courtney has the same condition which Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, suffered from during her pregnancies. This also put her in hospital on multiple occasions.

Hyperemesis gravidarum is the medical term for severe vomiting during pregnancy - an extreme version of what is often referred to as morning sickness. According to the NHS, roughly three in every 100 women get hyperemesis gravidarum, although the number could be higher.

Courtney and Jack have been together since June 2022. The first met at Domenica’s Showpo fashion event. Jack and Domenica were paired together on Married at First Sight Australia 2022. The couple remained together throughout the process, but ultimately decided they were better off as friends.

Courtney, meanwhile, was an Islander on Season 3 of Love Island Australia in 2021. She failed to find long-term love in the famous villa and was dumped from the island on day 43.

The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2023. At the time, they both shared news of her birth on their respective Instagram pages. "Penelope June Millar. A love so magical words cannot describe! 10/11/23," they wrote alongside three photos of their daughter.

They announced their second pregnancy in April. Sharing the news to Instagram they shared a family video ﻿showing 17-month-old daughter, Penelope gently touching her mum's bump. Alongside the video, they wrote: "The final piece to our puzzle ~ October 2025".﻿