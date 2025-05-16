Married at First Sight Australia's Carina Mirabile has sparked rumours she’s rekindled her romance with her on-screen husband Paul Antoine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carina and Paul quickly became one the nation’s favourite couples from this year’s season 12, but hearts were broken when their romance hit several road blocks which ultimately led to the TV bride calling time on the relationship at final vows.

In a MAFS first, the couple realised they knew each other when they met at the altar as they had dating previously after meeting on a dating app. Carina originally asked producers for a new husband when she revealed that she had dated Paul months prior to the experiment, but he had ghosted her. She changed her mind, however, when he apologised and asked for a second chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their relationship seemed to flourish, but then they got in to an argument mid way through the experiment which led to to the police being called when Paul punched a wall in anger. They got their romance back on track, but then during Partner Swap week Paul was asked to spend time with Awhina Rutene - after it was revealed that he’d dated her twin sister Cleo prior to entering the experiment. He admitted to Awhina that he thought Carina could be “snob” at times, and when she found out she felt like he’d “thrown her under the bus”.

Finally, Paul decided to meet his new match in Final Test Week when all the brides and grooms were offered the chance to get to know an alternative spouse - something which Carina considered to be emotional cheating.

So, when it came to Final Vows - where the couples decide if they want to be together in the real world - Carina told her groom she didn’t want to continue their relationship - leaving Paul in tears. Paul told producers shortly afterwards that if Carina regretted her decision and decided she did want to be with him he’d be waiting with “open arms”.

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 wedding. Pictured are Carina and Paul, who married during episode one. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

But, by the time the reunion was filmed four weeks later, Paul had done a complete U-turn. He inisted his feelings towards Carina had changed and he had realised they were no longer compatible, saying: "There’s no hope at all for me and Carina, she’s a big snob. The rejection didn’t sit well with me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV groom was slammed by his co-stars and the show’s relationship experts, Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling, for his attitude towards his ex at that point. After watching back a video montage of their time together during the experiment, Carina said it had "reaffirmed" her decision to end their relationship.

Two months after the show finished in Australia, however, Carina sparked rumours that her and Paul may have reignited their romance by sharing a TikTok video of the two of them together. The video was set to the viral Kim Kardashian audio that says: "Okay guys, we're back. Did you miss us? 'Cause we've missed you."

In the video Paul is stood with his hands in his pockets and Carina in front of him. They're not alone in the video, however. They're joined by Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels. In similarity to Carina and Paul, Rhi and Jeff had also dated in real life the year before meeting again on MAFS. Unlike Carina and Paul, however, they were strong throughout the experiment and left as an official couple. They have also been together ever since.

Fans were hopeful that the foursome could have been on a double date. But, hopes have been dashed as, despite initial appearances, it looks like the TikTok was actually filmed right after filming wrapped. Carina captioned the video: "Bit late to the party. But Hi we're back." She tagged the Australian publication New Idea and The Australian Women's Weekly, as well as Rhi and Jeff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of March, New Idea shared a behind-the-scenes video of Carina and Paul from a photoshoot and wrote that it took place "shortly after #MAFS filming wrapped in late 2024". The pair looked to be getting on very well for a couple we now know had a very emotional and painful split, but this would have been because they wouldn’t have been allowed to give any hints as to what had happened between them as the show was months away from airing at that point.

Carina has turned the comments off on her TikTok video, perhaps to avoid questions about the nature of her relationship with Paul. But, it does seem that things are better between them now than they were when the reunion was filmed in late 2024.

Carina confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that her and Paul are on good terms today - but they’re just friends. “Time has gone by. When you live with someone every day, of course feelings grow stronger – but now, we're just mates,' she said, referring to the fact that MAFS Aus season 12 was actually filmed last July to September. Every once in a blue moon, I'll check in to see how he's doing. Mental health is so important, and I would never want him to struggle or go through hardship.”

On his Instagram, Paul also wrote a kind message to his former wife back in March. He said: “Carina, I want to say how much I respect your decision and how grateful I am for the time we shared. I know I made mistakes, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt I caused. Despite everything, you showed grace, kindness, and strength, and I’ll always hold deep respect for you. You’ll forever be someone important to me, and I’ll always cherish the memories we made. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness on your journey ahead.”

Check out which of the MAFS Australia season 12 couples are still together.