Married at First Sight Australia bride Rhi Disljenkovic has opened up on Instagram about a hidden health issue she has been battling.

The 34-year-old reality star, who is also a fitness influencer, took to her Instagram Stories to get candid about a health problem many people will be shocked to learn she has.

Rhi, who married Jeff Gobbels during the hit Channel Nine dating show, was answering questions from her fans on Instagram, which has just been returned to her as producers take over cast member’s social media profiles while the show is airing in both Aus and the UK.

Talking directly to the camera in an Instagram Story, Rhi explained that she had received many questions about her hair, which always looked full, glossy, wavy and immaculately styled on the show. “I’ve actually experienced a lot of hair loss over the last three years,” she revealed. “So when you see my hair looking incredible it’s not my hair, it’s clip in hair extensions mixed with my hair.”

She went on to describe her natural hair as “pretty flimsy”, and explained that the reason for her hair loss was stress. “It’s very depressing and it’s something I’ve really battled with over the years”, she said.

But, she said she was trialling a treatment which she hoped would help combat the issue. She described PRP treatment, which sees medics “put injections in to [her] head using plasma from [her] blood.” “It’s a bit crazy. It’s a bit of a process but I’ve honestly tried everything; supplements . . . lots of different things. I’m working on my hair health but it’s been quitea journey,” she concluded.

Rhi Disljenkovic, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Rhi and Jeff on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Rhi also appealed for people to send her hair loss tips and added a message of support for those also going through something similar. “For those experiencing any hair loss I totally feel you.”

Rhi is not the only MAFS season 12 star who has taken the opportunity to communicate with their fans after regaining their Instagram pages in recent days. Fellow cast mates Awhina Rutene, Adrian Araouzou, Jamie Marinos and Beth Kelly have all done the same.

Rhi and Jeff Gobbels made show history when they recognised each other on thier wedding day and it was revealed they knew each other before they entered their experiment. They had dated the year prior, but their relationship had fizzled. They later explained that they had both come out of long-term relationships when they first met and weren’t in the right place at that time for a serious union.

They took things slow in the experiment, and took their time to get to know each other on a deeper level before returning to their physical relationship. They showed their love throughout the experience, and were the only couple who both chose not to meet their other potential match during the newly-introduced final test week.

In fact, they were the only couple who didn’t come up against any issues during their time on the show. Instead, viewers loved watching as their relationship bloomed. The two are very much together and very much in love. Rhi confirmed they are still together in April 2025 by posting photos of them together on a date on her Instagram page, and the pair continue to post many photos and videos of them together.

