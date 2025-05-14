Married at First Sight Australia star Beth Kelly has told fans the one surprising thing she misses about the UK - and it’s a beloved chocolate bar.

The 28-year-old TV bride, who was a latecomer to season 12, lives in Brisbane, Queensland, with her family - but originally she comes from Preston, Lancashire.

She’s lived in Australia for 12 years after her family, including her parents and her sister Charlotte, decided to emigrate when she was 16 years old. Looking at her Instagram page - which Beth has just regained control of as producers take over cast members feeds while the show is airing in both Aus and the UK - it doesn’t appear as if Beth has returned to her home country for some time. Her oldest post is from 2023, but all of her posts have been from locations in Australia.

Beth didn’t really talk about the UK much during her time on MAFS - where she was paired with Teejay Halkias - but she’s now taken to her Instagram Stories to talk more about her memories of her British upbringing.

The star was answering questions from her fans, just like her co-stars Awhina Rutene, Adrian Araouzou and Jamie Marinos, when one asked her if she missed the UK. She responded by giving a shoutout to all her UK fans, but said she was happily settled in Australia, which she declared is “where it’s at”.

But, she did reveal the one thing she really misses about the UK, as she says Australia cannot compete with it. That thing is a chocolate bar. Specifically a Cadbury’s chocolate bar. According to Beth, while the famous purple wrapped treat is available to buy in Aus it tastes nothing like what she remembers from the UK.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 bride Beth Kelly, who is originally from the UK but has lived in Aus with her family for more than a decade. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

It seems, however, that while Beth is dreaming of UK Cadbury chocolate, we want what she’s got. Two Australian imports - variations on a UK chocolate favourite - have hit stores in this country. Sweet-toothed shoppers have been wowed by Dream Raspberry and Cola Fizz flavours of Cadbury's Marvellous Creations, both of which have been spotted by shoppers in UK stores earlier this month.

Later in the Q&A, another fan asked Beth if she would recommend taking part in MAFS. Despite not finding the love of her life on the show, she emphatically encouraged anyone to sign up. Beth and Teejay’s pairing seemed to have so much promise when they first entered Australia’s biggest social experiment - but then it quickly went downhill, much to her disappointment.

The couple were immediately attracted to each other on their wedding day and their relationship seemed to go from strength-to-strength as they were fast-tracked through the experiment. That was until homestays.

Teejay told his wife’s family that he wasn’t sure he saw a future with her - a comment which left Beth blindsided. He said he felt “claustrophobic” having to answer questions about his relationship. She’d never had a boyfriend before coming in the show, and she was hoping Teejay would be her one and only. But, it wasn’t to be. They continued in the process, as Teejay said that he did like Beth and she was hopeful his feelings would grow.

But, she decided to walk away days before Final Vows when it was evident Teejay wasn’t feeling romantically towards her, telling him she wasn’t prepared to put on another white dress only to be rejected by him again.

