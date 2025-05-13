As Married at First Sight star Holly Ditchfield prepares to walk down the aisle again after announcing her engagement, we take a look at the other MAFS stars who are also hoping it’ll be second time lucky as they are also preparing to tie the knot once more.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS star Holly, who wed Alex Henry on last year’s show, has told her Instagram fans that she’s preparing to be a bride and a wife once more after her convicted drug dealer boyfriend Aaron Summers got down on one knee over the weekend. Their big news came after the pair had only been dating for a matter of weeks.

Days after the 29-year-old reality star and mum-of-two started dating TikTok personality Aaron, 28, it was revealed he had pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply back in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly announced the news of her engagement on Instagram after Aaron surprised her by popping the question on Saturday night (May 10). Sharing photos of the pair and a video of the moment he proposed, she wrote: "The easiest 'YES'. You bring the best out of me, you care about my opinion, you make me feel safe with being vulnerable, you allow my imperfect days, we work through conflict, you're my support network, you give me 100 per cent every single day. "I finally understand the meaning of 'finding the one'. I love you." Aaron commented: “My forever person.”

A source told The Sun in March he has been honest with Holly about his criminal past from the start. “Holly and Aaron had been talking for a few weeks and finally met up last weekend," they added.

Now, as Holly starts her wedding planning, we take a look at the other MAFS stars, from every version of the show including UK and Australia, who have also got engaged in real life after their on-screen marriages didn’t work out - including one other former bride who’s also preparing to marry a convicted criminal.

Married at First Sight Australia stars, from every version of the show including UK and Australia, who have also got engaged in real life after their on-screen marriages didn’t work out. Photos by Instagram. | Instagram

Caspar Todd

Married at First Sight UK 2024 groom Caspar Todd has hot engaged to his partner, who's identity has remained a mystery. Photo by Instagram/@casparinthecountry. | Instagram/@casparinthecountry

Caspar appeared in MAFS UK 2024 alongside Holly. He became something of a villainous figure during series 9 of the hit E4 showbecause of the comments he made to TV wife Emma Barnes about her appearance, in particular her body shape, on their honeymoon. The pair still tried to make it work, but they ultimately left the show was friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Caspar shared that he’s got engaged - but he still hasn’t revealed the identity of his new fiancée. He uploaded a video to his Instagram which showed the moment he got down on one knee in front of his shocked, and thrilled, partner - who gladly accepts.

He wrote in his caption: "I've known for a long time that you are my person. Thank you for being you, finding me, and saying yes eventually. A huge thank you to @lynmouthshantycrew for making the night so special. Can't believe I've got a fiancee!!!!"

Ollie Skelton

Married at First Sight Australia star Ollie Skelton with his new fiancée Nadia. Photo by Instagram/skeltonollie. | Instagram/skeltonollie

MAFS Australia groom Ollie Skelton also announced in April that he was engaged to his girlfriend of one year. Ollie, who appeared on the show in 2023, took to his Instagram to share a video of the moment he popped the question to his girlfriend Nadia at sunset.

The video, which was filmed from a long-range distance, had the caption: “Yesterday afternoon I proposed to Nadia, if you squint your eyes a little bit you’ll see she said YES!”. There was also a love heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie and Nadia started dating in March 2024, four months after he announced his split from his MAFS wife Tahnee Cook. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last April. Ollie and Tahnee had been the sweetheart couple of MAFS Australia season 10, and they remained together after the experiment ended, but they confirmed their split at the end of 2023 after 16 months together.

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice. Photo by Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery. | Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery

Jacqui Burfoot, 30, and Clint Rice, 40, met on season 12 of MAFS Australia, but they were not paired together. Jacqui's husband was Ryan Donnelly, while Clint's wife was Lauren Hall. Clint's relationship only lasted a few weeks, and though Jacqui and Ryan made it to final vows their romance also failed.

Jacqui and Clint got together a short time later, and revealed their romance to the rest of their cast mates and the experts at the reunion dinner party, which was filmed out four weeks after filming of the experiment ended. Clint then proposed to her at the reunion viewing party in April. At that time, the couple had been together for around six months.

Harrison Boon

Married at First Sight star Harrison Boon has got engaged to his girlfriend Gina. Photo by Instagram/@harrison_boon_/. | Instagram/@harrison_boon_/

Harrison Boon became infamous when he took part in the tenth season of MAFS Australia, alongside Ollie Skelton. Harrison’s issues began on his MAFS wedding day with bride Bronte Schofield, when she was left devastated after hearing rumours that her new husband was dating someone outside of the show. As the series progressed, Harrison was accused of gaslighting and manipulating Bronte by her sister Kirra and fellow castmates. Their marriage eventually ended in tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison started dating his now fiancée Gina, who he met on dating app Hinge, shortly after finishing filming MAFS in 2023. In an interview in 2023, he said: "I've got an amazing partner now that I wouldn't trade for anything. She's very protective of our relationship and we love each other."

He popped the question in October last year when they were taking a helicopter ride over Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in the southwestern Northern Territory of central Australia.

"For a brief moment Gina was actually wearing the highest rock in Uluṟu," Boon joked on Instagram, sharing some photos and videos from their experience. One of the photos showed Gina grinning at the camera showing off her ring, while another showed the couple kissing next to the helicopter.

Belinda Vickers

Married at First Sight Australia bride Belinda Vickers, aged 31, is due to marry 52-year-old fiancé Hayden Burbank. Photo by Instagram/@belindavickers_. | Instagram/@belindavickers_

MAFS Australia star Belinda Vickers is due to marry Hayden Burbank - who was given the nickname ‘border breacher’ when he was jailed for three months during Covid for breaching restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality star, aged 31, rose to fame when she appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show back in 2021. She celebrated her engagement to her new 52-year-old fiancé in April with a party in Melbourne. The couple, who announced their engagement back in February last year, shared a series of photos of their party to social media.

The pair met in Melbourne through mutual friends in 2022, a year after Belinda appeared on MAFS and Hayden was jailed. The bar owner spent 90 days behind bars at WA's maximum security Hakea prison, which earned him the jailhouse nickname of 'border breacher'.

The business owner was jailed for three months after breaking Covid rules during the height of the pandemic. He crossed the border into the Northern Territory (NT) before travelling to Western Australia (WA) to watch Melbourne Demons win at Perth Stadium. To be able to get around WA’s strict border rules at the time, he falsified a rental agreement at a Darwin address and also fraudulently obtained NT drivers' licences.

Belinda was paired with Patrick Dwyer while on MAFS, and while the couple stayed together throughout the experiment and decided to stay together afterwards they ultimately split after nine months together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the engagement, Belinda said previously: “It was always yes. It was 12 months after MAFS that we met and it really led me to him and opened up new people for me meet.”

Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemeck

Married at First Sight Australia star Rebecca 'Beck' Zemeck. Photo by Instagram/@beckzemek. | Instagram/@beckzemek

MAFS Australia sason eight bride Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemek got engaged when her partner Ben Mitchell popped the question in March last year. Coincidentally dressed in white, Beck posed for what she thought was a photo with her at-the-time boyfriend and their daughter Immy on the beach, when he dropped to one knee. She shared a photo of the proposal and wrote on Instagram: “Was so shocked I couldn’t even get a yes out. 31.03.24 #engaged,” she captioned the heartwarming video.

Beck and Ben’s relationship was controversial given they began dating in June 2020 - the year before she appeared on MAFS. While her MAFS marriage with Jake Edwards didn’t work out - largely due to the cheating scandal - Beck has clearly found the one with Ben.

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together Immy Bloom. In November, the reality star had a miscarriage, but earlier this month she announced she was expecting again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emem Obot

Emem Obot appeared in Season 18 of Married at First Sight US, which aired last year, and wed Ikechi Ojoré. The marriage was challenging, and after much tension they split. Of course, they actually had to get divorced as MAFS marriages are legally binding in the US version.

According to local news, Emem went on a date with an old school friend, Brandon Williams, within a week of her marriage to Ikechi ending. They clearly felt a spark between them and soon became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Brandon then proposed in March. She told People: “Love is not a feeling, it’s a commitment. The feelings were real and happened with God’s timing. We saw a bright future and decided to go for it.”

Nic Jovanovic

MAFS Australia’s Nic Jovanovic and his then-girlfriend Alex Caldwell got engaged in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who had been together for just over a year at the time of the proposal, were holidaying in Europe when Nic popped the question as they enjoyed a private boat tour in Lake Como Italy. The former TV husband took to social media to share a photo of them shortly after they got engaged, in it Alex showed off her ring. "It's a YES!" Nic captioned the photo.

Nic was married to Cyrell Paule on Season 6 of MAFS Australia, but their marriage didn’t last long as they struggled to connect.

Cathy Evans

MAFS Australia bride Cathy Evans, who a appeared in the 2020 series got engaged to her partner of five years, a man known only as Richard, in December last year.

She shared the news on her Instagram Story by sharing a photo of the two of them with the caption: "First pic together as an engaged couple where I'm not sobbing”. Richard, a policeman, asked her to marry him while they were on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV bride said she met her now﻿-fiancé shortly after filming the seventh season of Married At First Sight. She was paired with groom ﻿Josh Pihlak, but they split during their time on the show. The former couple had an instant attraction at their wedding and intense chemistry on their honeymoon, but they ultimately called it quits during an emotional commitment ceremony as things weren’t working out.

Josh White

Married At First Sight Australia season 10 star Josh White popped the question to his girlfriend Kylie Ann in November. The reality star got down on one knee at Sydney International Airport after just over a year of dating his “beautiful” beau.

He then took to Instagram to share photos of the milestone moment, alongside a tribute to his new “beautiful fiancée”. “To my dearest [Kylie], my beautiful fiancée. I have loved you from the very first moment that we started talking and there hasn't been a day since that I haven't envisaged what our future looks like together. I love our life, I love our big family and I love the future we continue to build together... And I can't wait to spend the rest of my life together.”

Josh was paired with Melissa Sheppard on MAFS Aus in 2023, but the pair often clashed and didn’t last long in the experiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Cincotta

MAFS Aus’ Anthony Cincotta and his partner Kate got engaged last year, around two years after they first started dating and a year after they welcomed their first child.

The couple, who together ﻿since early 2022, took to Instagram to share the happy news. Sharing a photo of the two, Anthony wrote: “So I planned a cheeky weekend getaway but with an ulterior motive. ﻿Let's keep making magic together, being husband and wife #forlife. I love you.”

The couple share one-year-old son Milo and also three-month-old baby boy Matteo. Anthony rose to fame on ﻿Season 9 of MAFS where he was ﻿matched with Selin Makoni. They had a turbulent time together and struggled to see eye-to-eye or understand each other, and so they left the experiment.

Lauren Huntriss

MAFS Australia bride Lauren Huntriss announced her engagement to Wade Burns, who was then her boyfriend of two years, in June 2023. "Today my best friend got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. It was the easiest yes!"﻿ she captioned an Instagram post revealing the news. “I can't wait to grow old with you".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During MAFS Lauren, who starred on season six alongside Nic Jovanovic, was partnered with Matthew and their relationship turned sour when he admitted he was "not attracted" to her. Things came to a head at a commitment ceremony when it all came out. Matt felt like he had no choice but to leave the experiment and Lauren felt the same.