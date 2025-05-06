Cadbury's Marvellous Creations Cola Fizz and Dream Raspberry flavours now available in UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two Australian imports - variations on a UK chocolate favourite - have hit stores in this country. Sweet-toothed shoppers have been wowed by Dream Raspberry and Cola Fizz flavours of Cadbury's Marvellous Creations.
The flavours are usually reserved for foodies Down Under, but in recent weeks, UK chocoholics have been delighted to find them on shelves at B&M.
Before Marvellous Creations became popular in the UK, they were already a firm favourite with our Australian cousins, who also got to enjoy the different varieties.
And now they are here, and have been warmly welcomed by lovers of the snack in Britain. However, anyone looking to bag the snacks has been warned they may not hit B&M shelves at the same time - with some being forced to wait, while smaller stores may not get them at all.
The Raspberry Dream bar features raspberry-flavoured candy chips, raspberry jellies and popping candy, all wrapped in creamy white chocolate.
Meanwhile the Cola Fizz variation includes cola-flavoured jellies, fizzy candy chips and popping candy. "That's my fave chocolate bar and I love cola-flavoured things so I bet I'd love that," said one foodie online, while another said they would put the different varieties to the test, pitting "the UK version vs the Australian version".
"That Dream bar with raspberry chunks sounds naughty," said another choc fan.
However, some are not quite so excited by the news - or the flavour potential, with one saying: "Okay, this needs to be tried, because cola and chocolate I'm not sure."
And another hit out at the entire Marvellous Creations brand, saying: "(I) might get stick for this but Marvellous Creations is probably the worst thing Dairy Milk have ever come out with."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.