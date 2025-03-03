Yet another Cadbury favourite returns to UK stores - the third chocolate bar to make a comeback in recent weeks.

Chocoholics are chuffed to bits after a rare favourite was spotted back on sale. The news follows the return of two more popular Cadbury treats to UK shelves.

Eagle-eyed sweet-toothed shoppers have spotted the return of Dairy Milk Cadbury Lamington. And the sweet treat - a blend of chocolate, raspberry jam pieces, vanilla and coconut - is cheap too, priced at just £1 for a 50g bar in a B&M store.

The chocs have also been reported as on sale at fellow bargain supermarket, Iceland, with a 175g bar available for £3. It is the latest favourite to return to British shores, after the legendary Top Deck bar made a comeback, and is available at a rock-bottom price too.

Top Deck, which proved a hit with snack lovers in the late-90s and early-2000s, offers the best of both worlds for chocoholics - a layer of white chocolate and a layer of milk chocolate.

Thought to be resigned to the history books, the bar has re-emerged, spotted at Heron Foods, owned by budget chain B&M, at a bargain price with more than 50% off the usual price for the rare Cadbury bar. You can now pick one up for a limited time at the reduced price of just 69p, down from £1.69.

Available in the UK from 1993 until the 2000s, the bar mysteriously disappeared from shelves, leaving fans hungry and pining for their favourite. However, Cadbury brought it back in 2024 as part of the choccy giant's 200th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the time Mara Popa, brand manager at Mondelēz International, said: "We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time, as part of our 200-year anniversary celebrations. With two delicious layers of milk and creamy white chocolate, every bite of Cadbury Top Deck will reward you with pure indulgence."

Last month, another favourite Cadbury chocolate bar returned to the shelves of B&M due to popular demand - all the way from New Zealand. The discount store has established a reputation for stocking unusual Cadbury products, including some from overseas.

In its latest move, Perky Nana returned to stores, delighting fans of the Down Under dessert. Billed as a banana-flavoured chew bar covered in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, the bar is described as a "must-try treat" by B&M.

A spokesperson from the British home and garden store said: “Perky Nana's back by popular demand! Grab yours for just £1.25 – all the way from New Zealand! Indulge in this banana-flavoured chew bar, wrapped in luscious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It's a must-try treat!”