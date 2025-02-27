Chocolate fans rejoice - Cadbury has brought back a classic bar from the 90s and you can pick it up now at a bargain price.

Top news for chocolate fans - the legendary Top Deck bar has returned to UK shelves, and is available at a rock-bottom price. Top Deck, which proved a hit with snack lovers in the late-90s and early-2000s, offers the best of both worlds for chocoholics - a layer of white chocolate and a layer of milk chocolate.

Thought to be resigned to the history books, the bar has re-emerged, spotted at Heron Foods, owned by budget chain B&M, at a bargain price with more than 50% off the usual price for the rare Cadbury bar. You can now pick one up for a limited time at the reduced price of just 69p, down from £1.69.

Available in the UK from 1993 until the 2000s, the bar mysteriously disappeared from shelves, leaving fans hungry and pining for their favourite. However, Cadbury brought it back in 2024 as part of the choccy giant's 200th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the time Mara Popa, brand manager at Mondelēz International, said: "We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time, as part of our 200-year anniversary celebrations. With two delicious layers of milk and creamy white chocolate, every bite of Cadbury Top Deck will reward you with pure indulgence."

News of Heron Foods' offer was posted on the HotUKDeals website and prompted delight from folks craving the classic. "Picked up a box yesterday - date is good till June so should be good for baking/eating etc for a while," said one.

Elsewhere, Sainsbury's is selling the same bar for £2, while Iceland stocks Top Deck for £1.75 and Amazon is selling a 95g bar for £4.99. You can find your nearest Heron Foods branch from some 300 dotted around the UK, at heronfoods.com.

Top Deck’s epic comeback follows the news that another popular Cadbury chocolate bar had returned to the UK for limited time. All the way from New Zealand, the Perky Nana bar returned to shelves in B&M stores, with the discount store having a reputation for stocking unusual Cadbury products.

Billed as a banana-flavoured chew bar covered in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, the bar is described as a "must-try treat" by B&M. A spokesperson from the British home and garden store said: “Perky Nana's back by popular demand! Grab yours for just £1.25 – all the way from New Zealand! Indulge in this banana-flavoured chew bar, wrapped in luscious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It's a must-try treat!”