An iconic chocolate bar has had a white chocolate makeover and it’s available in the UK from tomorrow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An iconic nutty chocolate bar has had a makeover and it’s coming to UK stores from tomorrow. Instantly recognisable with its bright orange wrapper, Reese’s is one of the fastest-growing chocolate brands in the UK.

The American classic Peanut Butter Bar was given a white chocolate twist and fans this side of the Atlantic are now excited to find out they will soon be able to get their hands on this popular variant of the original.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar will be available at Spar shops from Thursday (February 20). Stores across Scotland, Wales, and England will be stocking the brand-new treat from The Hershey Company featuring a rich, creamy peanut butter centre wrapped in a smooth white chocolate flavour coating.

The new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar will be available at Spar shops from Thursday (February 20) | Reese’s / Spar

Whether you’re a die-hard Reese’s fan or just love the sweet combo of peanut butter and white chocolate, this bar is being billed as “your new obsession”. Reese’s fans have gone wild at the news, with people taking to social media to share their joy.

One chocolate lover said: “Oh my got to have this I Love Reese’s especially the big cups they do”. Another simply commented: “I need this!”

Lara Duncan, UK Country Manager at The Hershey Company, added: “Reese’s fans love innovation, and we know they will be thrilled with this latest creation. The combination of peanut butter and white chocolate flavour is a game-changer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Reese’s being one of the fastest-growing chocolate brands in the UK, with sales soaring 26% in the last year, and the new bar costing just £1.50, you have the perfect excuse to treat yourself, stock up, or surprise a fellow chocolate lover.

Spokesperson for Spar, Gemma Turner, said: “We’re so excited to offer the new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar at Spar. Launches like this give our customers something unique to enjoy while making Spar the go-to destination for exciting treats.”

So, white chocolate and peanut butter lovers, you have been warned - set your alarm clocks for first thing tomorrow and head to your nearest Spar to grab the Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar before they’re all gone.