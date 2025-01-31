Brits can now get their hands on a HUGE 10KG tub of Meridian Peanut Butter

The huge Megatub of Meridian peanut butter

Great news for peanut butter lovers: Natural nut butter brand Meridian has unveiled a massive 10kg tub of its much-loved Crunchy Peanut Butter, made with 100% nuts. And social media has already erupted with comments from peanut butter obsessives raving about this mega-sized delight.

The supersized launch – big enough to make more than 300 peanut butter sandwiches - comes as research commissioned by Meridian shows that Peanut-butter loving Brits just can’t get enough of the nutty stuff:

A third (32%) eat it multiple times a week

A fifth (21%) say straight out the tub with a spoon is their preferred way of eating PB

And forget arguing over pineapple on pizza: The real debate is Crunchy vs. Smooth, and crunchy reigns supreme, with 43% of Brits crowning it their PB style of choice.

A third prefer smooth, and a quarter don’t mind either way as long as they get their PB fix!

The giant tub of Meridian peanut butter, made with 100% nuts

Meridian’s peanut butter is vegan, gluten-free, and certified palm oil-free, making it as kind to the planet as it is to your taste buds. This will be welcome news for the 58% of peanut-butter-loving Brits who say it’s important to them that their peanut butter is free from palm oil.

A Meridian spokesperson said: “Meridian believes doing good tastes better and that you don’t need to use palm oil to create delicious natural nut butters.

“Our 100% nuts Crunchy Peanut Butter – including our new supersized 10kg tubs! - is made with care, using only roasted peanuts in their natural skins, which are then crushed to achieve the perfect crunchy texture. Not only is it deliciously nutty in taste and texture, but it’s also a natural source of protein and energy. So, your household can work your way through our new 10kg tubs to your hearts’ content - but you’ll have to be quick as only a limited number are available.”

These limited-edition 10kg tubs have already created a stir online, with a small batch released during a social media competition ahead of Christmas.

With such an overwhelming response, Meridian had no choice but to do the obvious – put the giant tub on sale. This is a limited-edition launch, so act fast to get your hands on the ultimate peanut butter indulgence - 10kg of pure, crunchy happiness. Once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Giant tubs are available at shop.meridianfoods.co.uk while stocks last.