A popular Cadbury chocolate bar is making a return to UK stores - bit for a limited time only.

A fan favourite Cadbury chocolate bar is set to return to the shelves of B&M due to popular demand - all the way from New Zealand. The discount store has established a reputation for stocking unusual Cadbury products, including some from overseas. Now, in its latest move, Perky Nana has returned to stores, delighting fans of the Down Under dessert.

Billed as a banana-flavoured chew bar covered in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, the bar is described as a "must-try treat" by B&M.

A spokesperson from the British home and garden store said: “Perky Nana's back by popular demand! Grab yours for just £1.25 – all the way from New Zealand! Indulge in this banana-flavoured chew bar, wrapped in luscious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It's a must-try treat!”

Previously, the retailer delighted fans of more obscure Cadbury offerings by stocking the likes of raspberry Dairy Milk Slices, and Twirl Iced Latte-flavoured bars. They have also stocked Cherry Ripe and Slices Lamington bars, both of which are from Cadbury and popular in Australia.

It is not known how long the bars will be on shelves, so chocoholics are advised to get their unusual sugar rush while they can.

Earlier this month, Cadbury announced a new bar for the UK, which should delight biscuit fans too, would be arriving soon. Last summer, the snack giant revealed it was teaming up with posh biscuit maker Biscoff to create a new treat and it has now been confirmed it should be hitting shelves in a matter of weeks.

The bars are set to be a twist on the original Cadbury Dairy Milk with pieces of caramelized shortbread Biscoff pieces added into the mix. An image of the chocolate bar shared to social media caused quit a stir, with one user joking they would "step over a corpse to have a bite".