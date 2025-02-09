Much-loved chocolate brand, Cadbury, is teaming up with a much-loved biscuit brand for a collaboration that fans are going crazy for.

Cadbury is launching a new chocolate bar - and biscuit fans will be delighted. Last summer, the snack giant announced it was teaming up with posh biscuit maker Biscoff to create a new treat.

Now, more details of the range have been revealed - with bars set to include Cadbury Dairy Milk with pieces of caramelized shortbread Biscoff pieces. And sweet-toothed fans can expect to find the delight on supermarket shelves in just a matter of weeks.

Charlotte Parkes, senior brand manager at Cadbury UK, said: "The hype is real. While we’re keeping quiet for the time being, there’s going to be another reason to look forward to spring, very soon."

An image of the chocolate bar shared on social media has caused a stir, with one user joking they would "step over a corpse to have a bite".

Another said: "Now this is going to cause me issues! I cannot resist."

A third person said the chocolate collab was "worth breaking the diet for", while another said they "needed this" in their life.=

The latest collaboration comes after Cadbury teamed up with Oreo in 2012. That bar combined Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with pieces of the chocolate biscuit. Another collab saw Cadbury launch a chocolate bar with Ritz crackers back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Cadbury has also unveiled new eggs set to land on shopping lists this Easter. Among the new arrivals are an Easter Favourites Pouch – stuffed with Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs, and Mini Dairy Milk Eggs - as well as a Marvellous Creations Traditional Egg, which combines the popular Marvellous Creations bar and the Dairy Milk egg.