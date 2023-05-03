The sweet treat is so popular there are seven stores dedicated to it around the world

Chocolate lovers of all ages all around the world have been enjoying M&M’s for over 80 years. This small circle shaped candy is a snack of choice for people in over 100 countries around the globe, including the US, UK, Australia and Asia.

There’s a range of different flavours to choose from too, depending on where in the world you live. The classic flavour is chocolate, but there’s also peanut butter, almond, dark chocolate and caramel, to name a few. No matter what their flavour though, they all look the same - a sweet chocolate, possibly with another filling, wrapped in a hard shell and coloured either purple, yellow, blue, green, orange, brown or red. They also each have a lower case ‘m’ on the outer shell in white. But, do you know what the double m’s in the brand name M&M actually stands for? Here’s what you need to know.

What does M&M stand for?

The double m’s in the M&M brand name simply stands for the names of the people who created the sweet treat - Mars and Murrie. Mars is Forrest Mars Sr, who was the son of Mars company founder Frank C Mars. It was Frank who first came up with the idea for the confectionery when he saw soldiers eating British-made Smarties during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s. He was interested in the concept that a chocolate covered in a hard shell would not melt in the hand and created his own version of this in 1941.

Murrie is Bruce Murrie, the son of the Hershey president William FR Murrie. He joined with Forrest Mars on creating the final product which we now recognise as an M&M, and received a 20% share in the company as a result. Murrie agreed to partner with Mars and allow the candy to be made with Hershey chocolate, as Hershey had control of the rationed chocolate at the time.

What is the history of M&M’s?

When M&M’s were first produced in 1941, they were given exclusively to soldiers in the US Army who were fighting in World War II as they could carry this chocolate to places with warm climates without the fear of it melting. In 1949, the brand introduced the tagline "the milk chocolate that melts in your mouth, not in your hand” which is still used today.

After the war ended, M&M’s were sold to the masses and became very popular. It was as a result of this popularity that, in 1950, Mars and Murrie, decided to print the trademark ‘m’ on each candy so it was instantly recognisable and could not be confused with a similar treat. The ‘m’ was originally imprinted in black, but this was changed to the white colour we know today in 1954. It was later in the same year that different flavours were created too.

In January 2022, the M&M characters - which are animated versions of the chocolate circles - were given a makeover to promote diversity. As part of this, the high heels were removed from the female characters and replaced with trainers, and kind character traits were introduced to one of the male characters. A statement from the brand at the time said this was done to “reflect an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying”. As part of the diversity plan, the company also stated that they would create workplaces where employees “feel valued and respected, regardless of any visible or invisible differences”.

It seems not everyone was pleased with this move, however. America First Legal, the legal activist group founded by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against Mars Incorporated, the maker of M&M’s, on Wednesday 26 April. The group alleges Mars’ efforts to increase diversity within its workforce is a form of discrimination which violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Where are M&M stores?

M&M’s are so popular that there are seven stores dedicated to the chocolate treat around the world. They are in the following places:

Berlin

London

New York

Disney Springs

Mall of America

Shanghai

Las Vegas