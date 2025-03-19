Brits eating iconic Tim Tam biscuits all wrong according to Australian aficionados
Since launching in the UK last year, Australia’s most-loved chocolate biscuit has been flying off the shelves. Tim Tam, Australia’s iconic and best-selling chocolate biscuit, is renowned for its unique combination of a crunchy biscuit, smooth cream filling, and a signature chocolate coating.
First introduced in 1964 by Arnott’s, Tim Tam has become a beloved treat, often described as Australia’s favourite biscuit. With a strong presence in Australian supermarkets, Tim Tam continues to lead the market as the number one chocolate biscuit.
Now expanding internationally, the brand is bringing its indulgent experience to new markets, starting with the UK. But here’s the thing - Brits have been eating them all WRONG, according to Aussie aficionados.
Apparently Tim Tam isn’t just a biscuit; it’s a ritual, with the ‘Tim Tam Slam’ transforming a simple snack into an indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth experience. And here’s how it’s done:
According to fans, it’s the only way to enjoy them properly. Social media is buzzing with lovers of the choc treat sharing how Brits should truly savour a Tim Tam. One incredulous Aussie said: “Cannot believe you made a cuppa and didn't even Tim Tam slam!”
Another added: "Aussies don't dip them, we do Tim Tam slams with them in hot tea.” Many urged those new to the experience to take the plunge, saying: “You should try Tim Tam slam” and “She didn’t do a Tim Tam Slam!”
While others offer solid advice to any wayward biscuit lover: “I so recommend biting the ends of the Tim Tam and use it like a straw in milk and then the inside will be soft it's SO good.” And if you do prefer a warm beverage: "Have it with hot tea but you got to bite both ends then dip one of the sides into the tea then suck from the other side and basically use the biscuit like a straw”
And finally, for Brits wanting to enjoy their Tim Tam like a true-blue Aussie, recent research from Tim Tam in Australia found that 40% of Australians prefer theirs straight from the fridge, while 35% reach for the pantry.
Tim Tams are now available in over 800 Sainsbury’s Local stores across London.
