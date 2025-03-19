Australia’s iconic chocolate biscuit - Tim Tams - have made it over to the UK, but fans of the sweet treat say Brits are eating them all wrong!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in the UK last year, Australia’s most-loved chocolate biscuit has been flying off the shelves. Tim Tam, Australia’s iconic and best-selling chocolate biscuit, is renowned for its unique combination of a crunchy biscuit, smooth cream filling, and a signature chocolate coating.

First introduced in 1964 by Arnott’s, Tim Tam has become a beloved treat, often described as Australia’s favourite biscuit. With a strong presence in Australian supermarkets, Tim Tam continues to lead the market as the number one chocolate biscuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now expanding internationally, the brand is bringing its indulgent experience to new markets, starting with the UK. But here’s the thing - Brits have been eating them all WRONG, according to Aussie aficionados.

Brits eating iconic Tim Tam biscuits all wrong according to Australian aficionados | Tim Tam

Apparently Tim Tam isn’t just a biscuit; it’s a ritual, with the ‘Tim Tam Slam’ transforming a simple snack into an indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth experience. And here’s how it’s done:

Bite off opposite corners.

Use the Tim Tam as a straw for your Tea, Coffee, or hot Chocolate.

Sip through one of the corners until the inside turns irresistibly gooey.

Then, slam it in your mouth for the ultimate chocolatey hit.

According to fans, it’s the only way to enjoy them properly. Social media is buzzing with lovers of the choc treat sharing how Brits should truly savour a Tim Tam. One incredulous Aussie said: “Cannot believe you made a cuppa and didn't even Tim Tam slam!”

Another added: "Aussies don't dip them, we do Tim Tam slams with them in hot tea.” Many urged those new to the experience to take the plunge, saying: “You should try Tim Tam slam” and “She didn’t do a Tim Tam Slam!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While others offer solid advice to any wayward biscuit lover: “I so recommend biting the ends of the Tim Tam and use it like a straw in milk and then the inside will be soft it's SO good.” And if you do prefer a warm beverage: "Have it with hot tea but you got to bite both ends then dip one of the sides into the tea then suck from the other side and basically use the biscuit like a straw”

And finally, for Brits wanting to enjoy their Tim Tam like a true-blue Aussie, recent research from Tim Tam in Australia found that 40% of Australians prefer theirs straight from the fridge, while 35% reach for the pantry.

Tim Tams are now available in over 800 Sainsbury’s Local stores across London.