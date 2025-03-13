It’s the sweet treat that has taken the internet by storm - Dubai chocolates - and they’ve now arrived in the UK. Here where you can get your hands on DuBites.

It’s the chocolate trend that has been sweeping social media with innumerable videos showing those who are handy in the kitchen how to make the now famous Dubai chocolates. However, those less able in the culinary department, have been left wondering what all the fuss is about. Until now.

For those unfamiliar with the confectionary sensation, Dubai chocolate went viral after a TikTok video took the internet by storm. The original sweet treat came from Fix Dessert Shop in Dubai, officially known as Pistachio Kataifi Chocolate Bar.

There are now various iterations of the recipe, however it typically features a milk chocolate shell surrounding a green filling of pistachio cream, crispy kataifi pastry (or shredded phyllo dough), and tahini paste.

Viral sensation Dubai chocolates - DuBites - have arrived on UK shelves | Home Bargains

While the idea of the chocs has had everyone salivating at their screens, for anyone who wasn’t prepared to roll up their sleeves and make a batch themselves and had no plans to take a trip to the United Arab Emirates city any time soon, the idea of tasting this particular delicacy was nothing more than a pipe dream.

Coming to their rescue are budget retailers B&M and Home Bargains who are currently stocking a readymade version meaning no messy kitchen clean up to savour the unique taste. And social media has lit up with excited shoppers who have come across DuBites in their local branches.

One such TikTok user, callietake2, is now urging chocolate lovers to "Run to home bargains or B&M for these MINI bites size Dubai kunafa chocolate" after they passed her taste test. On a video posted to the social media site, she said: "They are unreal. DuBites. Oh my God, they are spot on. They are so good and this is like the cheapest you can get the Dubai chocolates."

Over on Instagram, 'whatlaurenfound' showed her recent finds in Home Bargains including the highly sought after DuBites chocs too. And on Facebook, Sophia Isabella pictured the green packaged Dubai chocolate bags in her local Home Bargains.

Home Bargains official TikTok account showcased the recent addition to their confectionary line with a 10 second video showing the bright green packets "in store now", captioning it with, "Stop what your doing- Dubai chocolate has landed in store!"

They are priced at £3.99 each but you might need to be quick if you are hoping to give them a try as, if the current internet frenzy is anything to go by, they will be flying off the shelves.