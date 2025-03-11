Fans have been snapping up an iconic chocolate bar after it makes a return to UK shelves.

Run don’t walk as an iconic chocolate bar has returned to UK shelves and fans are going wild. Caramac was officially discontinued in November 2023 but that doesn’t stop it from making the occasional reappearance.

Low sales meant manufacturer Nestle stopped production on the bar, but they did bring it back in 2024 for a ‘limited’ release. Now, fans of the sweet treat will be pleased to discover it has recently been spotted yet again in a cut-price store at a bargain price.

It seems fans of the bar are always on the hunt for the most elusive of sweet treats. Paul McAndrew recently wrote on X: Caramac seems to be out there still somewhere, I see it now and again but unless that’s just last of the stocks being found then sold.”

Ecstatic shoppers have spotted Caramac back at Heron Foods, and the best news is you can pick a pack of three at the cut-price retailer for just £1. Following the bar’s recent reemergence, customers have been snapping them up, so you might need to act swiftly if you want to get your hands on a bar. One such customer, Andie Jae, posted to their X account: Get in! Bought the last two three-pack of Caramac at Herons Halifax.”

Where does Caramac get its name from?

The caramel-based confectionery, introduced in the United Kingdom in 1959, was created by Mackintosh's and is a mash-up of the creators name and - perhaps unsurprisingly - the word ‘caramel’.

The name was initially suggested by Barbara Herne who took part in a competition held in what was the Mackintosh's Norwich factory. The bar was made there until its closure in 1996, when production transferred to Fawdon on Tyneside.

Caramac was discontinued in November 2023 but after a backlash, was brought back by Nestlé Confectionery UK & Ireland for a “limited release” in July 2024, giving fans a chance to indulge once more. They brought back a small range of products including the classic Caramac single bar, a convenient three-bar multipack and a sharing bag of Caramac buttons.

Chocolate Classics Brand Manager for Nestlé UK & Ireland, Lisa Butterworth, said at the time: “The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.

“We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the longstanding support of our confectionery fans throughout the years.”

Although, not everyone is a fan - otherwise they probably wouldn’t have been discontinued. Simon Binning was less than complimentary when he wrote on X: “I bought a bar of Caramac while I was in a sweet shop this afternoon. I don’t think I’ve eaten any since I was a kid. It was absolutely disgusting.”