Caramac is back as Nestle announce return of fan favourite chocolate bar - but only for a limited time
Caramac is set to make a return to UK stores after being axed by the food company in only November 2023. The discontinuation of the creamy, caramel-flavoured chocolate bar sent fans scrambling to get their hands on their Caramac fix before they disappeared from shelves for good.
For those still in need of their favourite sugar fix though, the news that the legendary chocolate bar is hitting shelves again is an exciting prospect. Lisa Butterworth, chocolate classics brand manager for Nestle UK and Ireland, told Sky News: "The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.
"We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the longstanding support of our confectionery fans throughout the years."
The re-launched range of Caramac treats is set to include the iconic Caramac bar, as well as a multipack of the bars and a share-bag of Caramac buttons. The sweets will go on sale for only a limited time, beginning this month until stocks last.
The famously blonde chocolate bar first hit shelves in 1959 and being created by confectionary company Mackintoch’s, which was bought over by Nestle in 1988. However, Nestle said that in recent years, sales of the chocolate bar had began a “steady decline”, leading to the company discontinuing the Caramac line in 2023.
