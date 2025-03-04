A much-missed nutty chocolate bar has returned to UK shelves after 10 years away.

Snickers are the Marmite of the chocolate world - you love them or you hate them - but fans of the nutty caramel franchise are delighted a rare member of the family has returned to the UK after more than a decade.

Choc fans have noticed Snickers Wafer Rolls - back on supermarket and convenience store shelves in recent weeks. These chocolate wafers from Snickers feature the same chocolate, peanuts, and caramel as the famous bar - formerly Marathon - but in a wafer form.

The bars are made up of a rolled wafer filled with snickers nutty caramel filling, wrapped in a layer of rich milk chocolate. The 22.5g bars are have been spotted recently in Premiere stores and Farmfoods, however, for those who don't have a branch nearby, packs of 12 bars can be snapped up online at Discount Dragon for £5.99.

The news of one this nutty treat hitting UK shelves follows the makeover of one of the world’s most iconic peanut and chocolate combos. Instantly recognisable with its bright orange wrapper, Reese’s is one of the fastest-growing chocolate brands in the UK and recently the American classic Peanut Butter Bar was given a white chocolate twist.

Snickers Wafer Rolls are back on sale in the UK | Mars

Fans this side of the Atlantic were excited to find out they could get their hands on this popular variant of the original. The new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar went on sale in Spar shops last month. Stores across Scotland, Wales, and England are now stocking the brand-new treat from The Hershey Company featuring a rich, creamy peanut butter centre wrapped in a smooth white chocolate flavour coating.

Reese’s fans went wild at the news, with people taking to social media to share their joy. One chocolate lover said: “Oh my got to have this I Love Reese’s especially the big cups they do”. Another simply commented: “I need this!”

Lara Duncan, UK Country Manager at The Hershey Company, added: “Reese’s fans love innovation, and we know they will be thrilled with this latest creation. The combination of peanut butter and white chocolate flavour is a game-changer.”

With Reese’s being one of the fastest-growing chocolate brands in the UK, with sales soaring 26% in the last year, and the new bar, costs just £1.50. Spokesperson for Spar, Gemma Turner, said at the time: “We’re so excited to offer the new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar at Spar. Launches like this give our customers something unique to enjoy while making Spar the go-to destination for exciting treats.”

Other recent chocolate bar revivals include the return of Dairy Milk Cadbury Lamington - a blend of chocolate, raspberry jam pieces, vanilla and coconut - available from B&M and Iceland. Not only that, the legendary Top Deck bar has made a comeback too.

Top Deck, proved a hit with snack lovers in the late-90s and early-2000s, offers the best of both worlds for chocoholics - a layer of white chocolate and a layer of milk chocolate. Thought to be resigned to the history books, the bar has re-emerged, spotted at Heron Foods, owned B&M.