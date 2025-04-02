Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two types of chocolate bars have been named in a food recall as they may contain ‘small stones’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chocolate lovers are being warned to avoid several batches of a popular treat - as they may contain 'small stones'. Tony's Chocolonely has issued a warning to shoppers over batches of large bars of its Dark Almond Sea Salt, and Everything Bar, saying: “We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products.”

Anyone who has bought the bars should return it to the supermarket where they purchased it to receive a full refund. The recall affects the two bars with the lot codes 162633, 162614, 163061, 4331, 4332 and 4333.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recall applies to Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with best before dates of February 28, 2026, and April 2, 2026, and Everything bars with best before dates between November 26 and 28, 2025.

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bar recall: Batches may contain small stones | Tony's Chocolonely

The issue had been traced back to one of the company's almond suppliers, a spokesperson said, which was “insufficiently processed”, resulting in small stones being present in the final product.

“We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products," the spokesperson said.

“While the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products. We apologise to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have.”