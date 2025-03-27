Eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted classic sweet-treat Terry’s Chocolate Orange has shrunk again - see how much less you get now compared to 2016.

Chocolate lovers across the UK are up in arms once more as it appears a beloved treat has undergone another round of shrinkflation. Terry’s Chocolate Orange first sparked outrage in 2016 when its weight was reduced from 175g to 157g, and now it seems to have shrunk again.

Eagle-eyed shoppers in the Facebook group Food Finds UK shared an image of a new Terry’s Chocolate Orange weighing just 145g. Disappointed fans were quick to react, with some urging others to stock up on the remaining 157g versions while they’re still available. Others expressed their frustration, with one user writing, “It was bad enough when they shrunk it in 2016—now they’ve done it again!”

Industry experts point to the ongoing issue of shrinkflation - where products become smaller while prices remain the same - as a key factor behind the change. Grocery analyst Richard Price from Britsuperstore explains: “Shrinkflation is becoming more common as manufacturers try to offset rising production costs without increasing prices outright.

“The cost of ingredients like cocoa, sugar, and dairy has surged due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and global demand. Rather than raising the price of a product, brands often choose to reduce portion sizes to maintain affordability while keeping their pricing competitive.

“Unfortunately, this means consumers are getting less for their money, and in the case of chocolate, it’s something shoppers notice and react strongly to.”

While Terry’s has yet to officially comment on the change, consumers are left wondering just how much smaller their favourite chocolate orange can get.

Earlier this year, a family caused outrage after revealing that they had been counting the number of chocolates in their Quality Street box for 20 years - claiming they've halved but doubled in price. Penny Melson posted her family's notes on TikTok which claim there were 137 sweet treats inside their Quality Street tin in 2006.

The 26-year-old then shared other detailed breakdowns such as 119 chocolates in 2009, 84 in 2016 and ending with 2024's count of just 67. She claims the £6 box is double the price they paid for the tin two decades ago and that it's an example of shrinkflation.

Recruitment worker Penny called the count abysmal, hoping other families would join her in counting the treats in future to encourage the chocolate’s makers, Nestle, to boost the number again.

Penny's TikTok, which at the time had accrued 700,000 views, was applauded for being a ‘public service’. Penny said: "Every year we have noticed a decline in sweet numbers but it hasn't stopped us from buying them every year! I hope other families start to count the Quality Street. Perhaps it will encourage Nestle to increase the tin sizes. I think four orange chocolate crunches in this year's selection was abysmal.”

Nestle said that they believed their prices to be competitive and were based on a range of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and customer preferences. A spokesperson for the company said: “Each year we introduce a new Quality Street range with formats, sizes, weights and RRPs based on a range of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and the preferences of our customers and consumers. We think our 2024 range and pricing is competitive with a good variety of choice for Quality Street fans. Final prices are at the discretion of individual retailers.”