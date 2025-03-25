Free chocolate is up for grabs as a supermarket goes in search of a Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer - here’s how you can apply.

It’s every chocolate lovers dream come true as one budget supermarket is again on the hunt for a Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer. Aldi has revealed it is once more looking to recruit someone to sample free sweet treats in exchange for reviews.

The chosen recruit will be given an egg-straspecial selection of Aldi’s 2025 Easter chocolate to sample at home. In return, they will provide exclusive reviews of each product, sharing thoughts on taste, texture and appearance that will help guide the supermarket’s 2026 Easter Egg range.

What’s more, Aldi will be matching each valid entry with an Easter Egg donation to charity partner and community giving platform, Neighbourly, who will deliver the surplus Easter products to those in need.

Last year, five-year-old Levi from Cheshire landed the coveted role, charming the judges with a video entry featuring a song dedicated to his love of chocolate. Holding his favourite Aldi bar, he sang: “Do you have a sweet tooth? I do! I’ve had it since I was a boy!”

Levi loved last year’s Danny The Dino Egg & Toy and scored it a whopping 34/40. Following this, Aldi’s Buying Team expanded its popular Dairyfine Chocolate Pets (£3.99, 150g) range to include a new Mabel the Tabby Cat character, Dairyfine Chocolate Easter Egg and Plush Toy (£4.99, 55g) and Dairyfine Chocolate Easter Egg and Activity Book (£3.99, 62g) with puzzles, games and stickers of both Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever, showing how seriously they take their Tasting Officer’s opinions.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer plays a vital role in ensuring our Easter range reflects shoppers’ preferences, while also offering great value. Each of our Tasting Officers have shared valuable feedback on our Easter range and we look forward to hearing their thoughts!”

This year’s cracking role is open to applicants of all ages nationwide. The only criteria is a love for chocolate and an enthusiasm for all things Easter.

Aldi Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer - how to apply

To apply for the job, candidates will need a camera - a smart phone will do - to create an audition video, approximately one minute long, and share it via the entry email address: [email protected], explaining why they should be chosen for the world’s sweetest job.

Entrants should include examples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well as any sweet tips and tricks that may help them stand out from other applicants. Further details and terms and conditions can be found on Aldi’s Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer web page.

The deadline is April 3 with the successful candidate receiving their egg-citing products to sample between April 7-14.