Budget supermarket Lidl is launching its own brand Dubai chocolate - but only for a limited time.

It’s the sweet treat of the moment and has set social media alight with recipes and product launches. If you have yet to hear about the viral sensation - Dubai chocolate - then, well, where actually have you been?

Famed for its decadent pistachio knafeh filling and notoriously extravagant price-tag, Dubai Chocolate has captivated chocoholics around the world, driving over 228K posts and millions of likes on TikTok alone.

But, with the original chocolate priced at a sum fit for a Sheik, for many chocolate lovers, the pistachio delight is off the table - until now.

Lidl’s new J.D. Gross Dubai-Style Chocolate | Lidl

Now, budget super market, Lidl GB, is set to launch its very own iteration of the famous delicacy. A limited-edition drop will land on the platform which made it famous - TikTok Shop. When it arrives, it will be the only supermarket own-brand version of Dubai chocolate available in the UK.

You can get your hands on Lidl’s new J.D. Gross Dubai-Style Chocolate from 9am on Thursday (March 20) but you will need to be quick as just 6,000 122g bars of the coveted chocolate delight will drop on Lidl’s TikTok Shop priced at just £3.99, plus £1 for postage.

The cost-cutting store claims the low pricepoint makes it the most affordable Dubai Chocolate available from a UK supermarket.

This will be Lidl’s second foray into TikTok Shop, as the announcement comes hot on the heels of the recent launch of its Protein Bundles, which sold out just 18 minutes after dropping on the platform. Now, as love for the coveted chocolate sensation only continues to grow, this latest drop is set to be even bigger.

Last week it was revealed budget retailers B&M and Home Bargains were stocking bitesize Dubai chocolates, DuBites, with one TikTok user, callietake2, urging chocolate lovers to "Run to home bargains or B&M for these MINI bites size Dubai kunafa chocolate" after they passed her taste test.